‘Teen Mom 2’ Crisis: Ratings Crash Without Jenelle, MTV In Talks To Bring Her Back Evans was fired from the show after hubby killed her dog but fans stopped watching!

Come back Jenelle!

‘Teen Mom 2’ ratings are crashing without Jenelle Evans and MTV has been talking about bringing her back, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The network fired Jenelle after her husband David Eason killed their family dog, which was a year after he was fired from the show for a homophobic rant.

Now MTV’s wildly popular show about women in their 20s that had babies when they were teenagers has plummeted in the ratings and the network is seriously considering bringing Jenelle back.

The season premiere without Jenelle premiered on Sept. 10, 2019 to a dismal 810,000 viewers, which was a shocking drop from the 1.18 million viewers for the previous season premiere, according to TVByTheNumbers.com.

And the numbers kept dropping, hitting a season low of 650,000 for the Oct. 29 episode.

Now Radar has learned that the network is desperate.

“Jenelle has been talking to MTV and it has been about her coming back,” an insider snitched to Radar about the controversial mother of three.

