Jenelle Evans’ Ex David Furious ‘Teen Mom’ Left Him With ‘No Money’ After Split Eason has been selling handmade products online.

Jenelle Evans fled from her allegedly abusive husband David Eason after announcing their separation – and she has left him with literally nothing. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal David is furious that she has left him broke following their split.

“David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” a source told Radar. “He claims he never abused her.”

David, 31, has been selling products online for income.

After he claimed on Facebook that his account was shut down on Etsy, he turned to eBay to sell handmade products.

He is currently selling a coat rack made of railroad spike hooks and burned wood for $150, a 12-inch railroad spike knife for $177.50, a hand-forged railroad spike knife for $100 and a hand-forged railroad spike knife for $85.

As Radar readers know, Jenelle, 27, announced on October 31, 2019 that she is divorcing her husband.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the statement began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She continued, “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Although she filed a restraining order against him, claiming she is “scared” for her life and for her “children’s well-being,” he revealed over social media that a divorce is best for them.

“I’m not heart broken,” he responded to a follower. “I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

