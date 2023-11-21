‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ 14-Year-Old Taken by Child Protective Services After Teen Runs Away From Home Again, To Be Placed in Foster Care

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ son Jace is under the supervision of Child Protective Services after his latest attempt to run away from home, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the reality star reveal Jenelle’s son ran away from his grandmother’s home on Saturday. He was not found by authorities until Sunday evening.

Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM Jenelle with her husband and kids.

TMZ reports that Jace was taken to a hospital and will now be under the care of CPS. A source said CPS will be placing Jace into a foster home due to his constant running away. The outlet said Jace recently got into trouble at school when officials found him vaping. His grandma took away his phone after being notified of the incident.

Source: MEGA Jenelle was awarded custody of Jace earlier this year but things did not go well.

His grandma had been instructed not to give Jace a phone, but she thought he would be able to handle it. After she took away the phone, Jace decided to leave her home and not tell anyone. The latest runaway is Jace’s fourth attempt to escape. The teen has been cared for by his grandmother his entire life until recently.

The Teen Mom star was awarded custody of Jace earlier this year. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenelle’s husband David Eason has been accused of child abuse. According to court documents, prosecutors accuse him of “inflicting physical injury” on Jace. They said he caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck” on Jace.

The incident went down on September 28, but no additional details were provided in court. The day in question was one of the first times Jace ran away from home. After the charges were exposed, Jenelle took to social media to speak out.

Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM Jace moved back in with his grandmother after things didn't work out at Jenelle's home.

She said, "I do not trust anyone around me ... I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore, not even my own blood." She added, "I'm being fed all these different stories from different people. People trying to get on my good side. To then betray me over and over."

Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM Jenelle with her mom and family.

On September 28, Jace snuck out of his window and ran into the woods. He was eventually found by cops hours later. Following the incident, Jace went back to live with Barbara, but things have not gotten any better.

Last month, Jenelle spoke out about the situation. "My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years. He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care," she told The Messanger. "They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have. He's had outbursts. He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."