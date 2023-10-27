'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Blames Son's Mental Health for Husband's Child Abuse Charge
Jenelle Evans says her 14-year-old son's mental health issues are behind his runaway episodes and the reason that her husband, David Eason, was charged with child abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, the Teen Mom star's other half was hit with a misdemeanor earlier this week after Jace's third runaway attempt. It was later alleged that Jace had "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck," not consistent with an accident; however, Evans has her man's back.
"My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years. He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care," Evans told The Messanger on Friday. "They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have. He's had outbursts. He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."
"Everyone thinks it's investigating our other kids about child abuse and neglect [however] it's about our son. In the court, they don't even bring up David's name. At all. It's only about me and my mom and Jace's mental health," she explained. "Jace has been seeking mental health therapy for a while. I have a lot of evidence I have not had the chance to present yet, but I think at the next court date [I will be able to]. It has to do with my mom and Jace's living situation."
Evans, 31, also said that her teenage son is temporarily staying with her mother, Barbara, who has looked after Jace since he was a child. The Teen Mom star only recently obtained custody of him.
"He is with her temporarily and they are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past." The MTV alum alleged that Jace has a history of running away and not just from her house.
"That's one reason why I got custody," she charged. "My mom would call David and say, 'Can you come help me, he just ran out of the car.'"
According to Evans, Jace and Barbara have been estranged for the past three months.
"She hasn't got Jace since July before this. She hasn't asked to see Jace. He didn't ask to call her," she claimed. But that's not the story that Barbara shared.
When Jace went missing in August, his grandmother spoke out about the situation, telling TMZ that she had talked to him the night before, and he did not indicate that he planned to run away.
Jace has run away multiple times since August, promoting police activity at least twice. His latest attempt last month sparked a child neglect investigation into the reality show couple after law enforcement noticed Jace's habit.
Court documents showed that Eason is being accused of inflicting physical injury on Jace. He allegedly left marks on the teenager's body. It was also revealed that the police and child protective services have a video that shows the alleged assault.
Evans explained the situation, claiming that the incident involved Eason had "searched" Jace and confiscated items from him.
"The other kids are doing great," she insisted. "David keeps saying [Jace] was raised for 14 years by Barbara. It's not us."
The teen is Evans' first child and Easton's stepson.