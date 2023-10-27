'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Blames Son's Mental Health for Husband's Child Abuse Charge

As this outlet reported, the Teen Mom star's other half was hit with a misdemeanor earlier this week after Jace's third runaway attempt . It was later alleged that Jace had "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck," not consistent with an accident; however, Evans has her man's back.

Jenelle Evans says her 14-year-old son's mental health issues are behind his runaway episodes and the reason that her husband, David Eason , was charged with child abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years. He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care," Evans told The Messanger on Friday. "They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have. He's had outbursts. He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."

"Everyone thinks it's investigating our other kids about child abuse and neglect [however] it's about our son. In the court, they don't even bring up David's name. At all. It's only about me and my mom and Jace's mental health," she explained. "Jace has been seeking mental health therapy for a while. I have a lot of evidence I have not had the chance to present yet, but I think at the next court date [I will be able to]. It has to do with my mom and Jace's living situation."

Evans, 31, also said that her teenage son is temporarily staying with her mother, Barbara, who has looked after Jace since he was a child. The Teen Mom star only recently obtained custody of him.