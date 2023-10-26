Jenelle Evans ' Husband Accused of Physically Injuring 'Teen Mom' Star's 14-Year-Old Son in Child Abuse Case, Police Observed Marks on Minor

As we previously reported, Eason was charged with child abuse after Jace's third runaway incident within a month.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason , was accused of leaving physical marks on her 14-year-old son Jace , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Physical markings not consistent with an accident were discovered on the 14-year-old.

Eason was accused of inflicting "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck" of the teenager.

According to TMZ , court documents revealed Jace sustained physical injuries not consistent with an accident.

While details on how Jace sustained the injuries were not disclosed, the documents stated that the incident happened on September 28.

That same night, Jace ran away from home for the third time in about a month. The teen reportedly slipped out of his mother's home through his bedroom window and disappeared into the nearby woods.

Police were called to the home at 8 PM and Jace was declared missing. The teen left his cell phone behind during his escape.