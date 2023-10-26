Jenelle Evans ' Husband Accused of Physically Injuring 'Teen Mom' Star's 14-Year-Old Son in Child Abuse Case, Police Observed Marks on Minor
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, was accused of leaving physical marks on her 14-year-old son Jace, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, Eason was charged with child abuse after Jace's third runaway incident within a month.
According to TMZ, court documents revealed Jace sustained physical injuries not consistent with an accident.
Eason was accused of inflicting "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck" of the teenager.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
While details on how Jace sustained the injuries were not disclosed, the documents stated that the incident happened on September 28.
That same night, Jace ran away from home for the third time in about a month. The teen reportedly slipped out of his mother's home through his bedroom window and disappeared into the nearby woods.
Police were called to the home at 8 PM and Jace was declared missing. The teen left his cell phone behind during his escape.
Thankfully, Jace was eventually located safe and sound. While it's unclear what transpired between Eason and his step-son, a law enforcement source told the outlet that police and child protective services are in possession of video footage of an assault involving Jace.
After the third runaway incident, Evans was charged with a misdemeanor. The outlet additionally reported that the teenager appeared to be in the custody of his longtime caregiver, Evan's mom Barbara, who was also on the hit MTV reality show.
Evans only recently obtained full custody of her son this year.
Following Eason being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Evans posted a cryptic message on Instagram.
The Teen Mom wrote, "I do not trust anyone around me ... I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore, not even my own blood."
The latest incident with Jace is not the first time fans were outraged by Eason's behavior.
Back in 2019, Jace's step-father shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, after he claimed the animal bit their daughter Ensley, 2, in the face.
While Eason was not initially charged, backlash sparked an investigation into the incident. The couple's children were temporarily removed from the home, however, the investigation was eventually closed after Evans denied the shooting.