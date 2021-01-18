Setting the record straight. Jenelle Evans‘ mom, Barbara Evans, responded to the Teen Mom 2 alum’s claims that she regained custody of her 11-year-old son, Jace.

In a series of TikTok videos uploaded on Saturday, January 16, Jenelle, 29, said, “You are probably watching Teen Mom on Netflix right now as we speak and if you are, good. That was the old me. That was the young me, the stupid me, the me that took risks.”

“Now let’s not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me for my mistakes that I learned from,” she added. “I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time … My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f—king matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys.”

According to TMZ, Barbara, 67, said she still has “full custody of Jace,” which she had since he was a baby due to Jenelle’s past addiction struggles. The publication reported on Sunday, January 17, that “Jace goes to Jenelle’s house for 3-4 days at a time, in part just so he has a change of scenery. He’ll go over there to do his schoolwork.”

In a YouTube video uploaded on Sunday, Jenelle — who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis — clarified that she and Barbara have “split custody” of the pre-teen until they “can go to court and change the paperwork.”

“But right now, Jace is living full-time with me and this is because of his behavior and my mom can’t handle him,” the reality star explained. “His behavior wasn’t the best at my mom’s house. … We gave him many, many, many chances and told him he better behave and my mom was just fed up and she called me and was like, ‘Yep, that’s it. He’s misbehaving again. I don’t know how he’s gonna do schoolwork and pass if he keeps it up.’”

Jenelle also shares son Kaiser, 6, with ex Nathan Griffith, daughter Ensley, 3, with husband David Eason, who has daughter Maryssa, 13, from a previous relationship.