Ex-Junkie Jenelle’s Estranged Family ‘Very Concerned’ She Is Back On Drugs

Jenelle Evans’ behavior has become so erratic that those close to her are “very concerned” the ex-junkie is back on drugs.

As Radar Online.com reported, the troubled Teen Mom 2 star has a history of heroin abuse, and she was even busted for doing drugs while she was pregnant with her daughter Ensley.

“We’re all very concerned. Very concerned for Jenelle,” a family insider revealed about the MTV star’s latest possible relapse.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“We all think that there is still weed involved. We know that for a fact. That’s a constant in their life,” the source said about Evans and her husband, David Eason.

As Radar exclusively revealed, Evans tested positive for marijuana when Ensley was born in January 2017, according to court documents filed by Nathan Griffith’s mom, who was trying to gain custody of Kaiser.

“The baby was born with that in her system,” the source said about the marijuana Evans smoked. “It has always been that way. That’s been going on with Jenelle for years.”

PHOTOS: ‘You B***h!’ Jenelle Evans Goes Off On Enemy Kailyn Lowry Over Child Abuse Claims

Evans was arrested for possession of heroin in 2013, and she wrote about overdosing on the drug in her book The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom.

“I did a lot of heroin and weed,” wrote Evans, who said she was dating ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp at the time. “That was all I did. Just smoked and shot up and laid around chillin.’”

About a week into it, Evans woke up on the bathroom floor after a blackout.

PHOTOS: Popping Pills! Secret Reason Behind Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ Shocking Slimdown Revealed

“I had no idea how long I was out or what I did during that time,” she said. “It was scary, not knowing. I asked Kieffer why I was lying on the f*****g floor. Kieffer said I passed out.”

When she asked why he didn’t bring her to the hospital, he replied, “Sometimes that just happens.”

“He meant that it was just a thing that happened on heroin,” she penned. “Sometimes you just blackout. Sometimes you lie around on the bathroom floor while your boyfriend enjoys his high… Sometimes you go down and you don’t get back up.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.