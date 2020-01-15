Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rethinking Divorce? Jenelle Evans Yet To File Papers Against David Eason The two were spotted together 'looking like a happy family,' eyewitness reveals.

Jenelle Evans has not yet filed for divorce from hubby David Eason, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media on October 31, 2019, releasing a statement that she had “filed papers to start the process” of divorce from Eason, but there has been no evidence that has happened.

According to both the New Hanover County Clerk and Columbus County Clerk in North Carolina, there is no pending divorce case between Evans, 28, and Eason, 31.

The news comes on the heels of Evans dropping the restraining order request against what she once pegged as her “dangerous” husband.

The two were also spotted together with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in Nashville on Tuesday, January 15.

“They both seemed just like one happy family,” one eyewitness told Radar. “David had his arm around her and they were just taking a stroll downtown.”

This is the first time that Eason has seen his daughter since Radar first reported that Evans had fled to Nashville over two months ago.

On Wednesday, January 15, Eason posted a photo of Ensley, revealing this was the first time in months he’d seen her.

“Oh how I have missed this beautiful face!!! She’s definitely going to be a makeup artist one day!” the caption read.

The former couple seem to have come a long way since their bitter feud.

In the order of protection that has since been dismissed by a Davidson County judge, Evans claimed in her November 4 filing that David’s threats have “escalated” and “because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”

The request came after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget in April.

A separate source told Radar at the time that Evans did this because “she ran out of money and realized she needed to end her marriage in order to start earning an income again.”

But it doesn’t appear that their marriage is ending anytime soon.