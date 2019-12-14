Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Murdered Dog, Fired From Her Job & Divorce: 2019 Was ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Worst Year Ever

Murdered Dog, Fired From Her Job & Divorce: 2019 Was ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Worst Year Ever

Murdered Dog, Fired From Her Job & Divorce: 2019 Was ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Worst Year Ever Troubled reality star’s 12-month downward spiral exposed.

Worst. Year. Ever.

Jenelle Evans started out 2019 married, with a dog and starring on Teen Mom 2 but by the end of year she was filing for divorce, her dog had been murdered and she was fired from her job.

The troubled started for the MTV star when RadarOnline.com exclusively broke the news that her husband David Eason had killed her dog, a French bulldog named Nugget, at the end of March.

Authorities told Radar that a 911 call had been placed reporting the animal cruelty and they sent officers to investigate.

As the news broke, Jenelle and David refused to admit that he had done the dastardly deed.

Details emerged from police reports and even Jenelle and David themselves, offering explanations into why the defenseless dog was killed in front of the children in the home. Child Protective Services opened an investigation into the situation and removed Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley from David and Jenelle’s care.

Kaiser was placed with Nathan Griffith’s mother while Ensley stayed with Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans and her son Jace.

Maryssa was placed in her maternal grandmother’s home.

Exclusive photos from Jenelle and David during their desperate attempt to get the children back emerged from the court showdown.

Shockingly, a North Carolina judge ultimately ruled that all of the children should be returned to David and Jenelle after the hearings.

Amid the dog drama, MTV announced that they were no longer filming with Jenelle, stating that the reunion taping was her final appearance on the show.

Jenelle went from earning a whopping $400,000 a season at a job she’d had for 10 years to being unemployed and unable to earn a living.

All seemed quiet for Jenelle in the summer as she and David and the children spent time on The Land but the fall brought more trouble.

Jenelle re-launched her eyebrow kit to dismal sales, eventually conceding that no one wanted to purchase the $29 kit after scathing reviews.

The videos she and David shared on YouTube failed to earn any money for them as their finances hit rock bottom.

After a trip to New York City, Jenelle made the shocking announcement that she was leaving David and planned to file for divorce.

She fled with Kaiser and Ensley to Nashville, Tennessee, leaving David high and dry without any money as she was his sole source of income after MTV fired him in 2018 for his hateful homophobic rants.

The troubled ex-MTV star obtained a temporary restraining order from a judge in Nashville, banning David from contacting her or the children.

Jenelle ended 2019 turning without a job, a husband or a dog.

Scroll through the gallery for the dramatic photos of Jenelle Evans’ worst year ever.