A Tennessee judge has dismissed former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ order of protection request against estranged husband David Eason, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenelle, 27, and David, 31, were expected in Davidson County District Court for a 9 a.m. hearing, but it was cancelled.

According to a Davidson County Clerk, “there was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the the petitioner on January 10.”

This means that Jenelle decided to drop the restraining order against David.

The star’s courtroom drama comes after a bitter, months-long court battle, in which the judge was twice forced to extend a temporary restraining order against her ex.

The order of protection was issued on behalf of Jenelle and her three kids: Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2.

As Radar readers know, Jenelle previously accused David of being violent towards her and her children. Her claims came after her shamed husband shot their family dog, Nugget, dead after she bit Ensley in the face.

Jenelle left her and David’s North Carolina property, nicknamed “The Land,” and announced on October 31, 2019, that she was divorcing David after a tumultuous four-year romance.

A source told Radar that Jenelle ran out of money and realized she needed to end her marriage in order to start earning an income again.

The permanent restraining order would have meant that Jenelle would have had full custody of her and David’s shared child, Ensley, and he would not be allowed to come within 100 yards of them or post anything about them on social media.

The divorce proceedings are still pending.

But the trouble doesn’t end there. David is currently fighting another court battle with the New Hanover court for failing to attend a hearing in Wilmington, NC. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The hearing was scheduled for January 9 to go over his illegal towing case. As Radar readers know, David illegally towed another man’t truck in 2018.

