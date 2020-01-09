Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Teen Mom' Trouble! Warrant Issued For Jenelle Evans' Ex In Illegal Towing Case David Eason's bond will be set for $1,000.

A warrant is out for David Eason‘s arrest after he failed to appear in court on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The fired Teen Mom 2 star’s court date was scheduled for January 9, but when he didn’t show up, he became a wanted man!

“That is correct. A Warrant is out for his arrest,” a clerk from the New Hanover District Court told Radar. “The police officers will be looking for him. It’s a $1,000 bond.”

“His attorney can come to the court and get that case sent up,” the clerk continued. “He will still have to turn himself to jail and the judge should issue another court date.”

Radar readers know Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband was charged with tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property.

“There is probable cause to believe that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above you unlawfully and willfully did by placing a winch cable on victim’s vehicle and pulling same causing damage to the transmission,” the summons read at the time.

The summons continued, “There is probable cause to believe that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above you unlawfully and willfully did wantonly injure personal property, GMC Truck transmission, the property of Terry Hill.”

As Radar exclusively reported, the incident was investigated when it occurred in 2018, but there wasn’t enough information to go off of.

Then later that year, on December 19, he posted “Blocked In Parking Spot,” a YouTube video of him illegally towing a truck parked near his boat. At the time, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department Jennifer Dandron admitted the video “helped” the investigation.

While the WPD didn’t file charges against David, Terry Hill, who claimed he was the owner of the towed vehicle, went forward with charges.

He explained that his transmission and power steering hose needed to be repaired and argued that vehicles with legally registered handicapped signs can park for free in metered spots.

Readers know David is no stranger to legal issues. He admitted to killing his family dog which led to his children being taken away by CPS, but judges eventually dismissed the case and returned all of them.

Now, David is facing allegations of abuse and extreme anger. Jenelle alleged he was “abusive and violent” toward her during their marriage and filed a restraining order against him that has just been extended until January 13.