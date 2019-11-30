Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans Reunites With Oldest Son Jace Following Bombshell Divorce From Ex David The former Teen Mom star's restraining order against Eason was extended for 2 weeks!

Jenelle Evans and her son Jace have reunited, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Saturday, November 30, the star’s mother Barbara Evans posted a family photo in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the picture, the former Teen Mom star is seen posing with Barbara Evans, her kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley and three Cracker Barrel employees after enjoying dinner at the restaurant in Nashville.

One of the workers, Gabrielle Smith, posted the same photo on her Twitter account, referring to the group as “an amazing nice family.”

Readers know Jenelle and her family have gone through quite a lot recently.

Radar exclusively reported the reality star fled to Tennessee with her children Kaiser and Ensley following a bombshell divorce with her ex-husband David Eason.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Jenelle revealed in an announcement on Halloween. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

The same day the 27-year-old mother of three made the shocking announcement, she filed for a restraining order that was recently extended for two more weeks.

In the restraining order request, she claimed David was “abusive and violent” during their marriage and referenced 11 alleged incidents of his abuse and extreme anger.

David’s alleged violent behavior doesn’t come as a surprise to readers.

The MTV star’s ex admitted to killing their family dog because he allegedly threatened his daughter Ensley. The shooting resulted in the loss of not only Jenelle’s job, but a temporary loss of her two youngest children.

After months of back and forth in court, Radar reported the judge was “dismissed” on July 3 and the children were returned to their care.

As for Jace, readers know he has long been in the care of Barbara, but fortunately thanks to the holiday, Jenelle was able to reunite with her oldest son!