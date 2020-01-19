Jenelle Evans' Disgraced Dog Killer Ex David Eason Lectures Fans On Family Values! Former 'TM2' star says, 'tradition is more than a set of rules.'

Incredibly, Jenelle Evans‘ dog-killing ex David Eason is giving fans his take on good family values!

The estranged husband and former Teen Mom 2 star told his followers on Saturday, January 18, about an abandoned home in his “home town [sic]” of Currie, North Carolina.

He then recommended people “learn from their past and stay true to your roots.” David also advised them to “stay true to yourself and your family values.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jenelle and David have been under fire ever since David shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

Then Jenelle announced she was divorcing her husband a few months ago.

At that time, Evans, 27, revealed in her shocking statement, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Disgraced David has been trying to soften his own image since then and in November, flaunted an outing with his kids amid his breakup from Jenelle.

In his Saturday Instagram share, Eason mused about how he was raised, “My home town, all the little nooks and crannies, all the history; the old houses near the river and the fact that they have been through dozens of floods but still standing strong. This place reminds me of who I am, the things I did as a kid is what I still like to do.”

He said, “I do the things my Deddy [sic] did with my Granny when he was a kid. Family tradition is more than a set of rules. It’s a personality trait that is shared between an entire family. Don’t let people convince you to change, stay true to yourself and your family values. There is a reason your ancestors lived the way they did, learn from their past and stay true to your roots.”

Both Jenelle and David lost their jobs on TM2 after various scandals.

The dad was dumped from the show after homophobic comments on his social media account.

Now he’s trying to play the family values card!