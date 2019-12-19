Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Fiancé Nathan J. Griffith Gushes About Her In Birthday Message After Ceasefire ‘Teen Mom 2’ star reconciled with baby daddy following split from David Eason.

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan J. Griffith posted a sweet birthday message for her, gushing about her alleged progress following her split from David Eason.

“I know the critics will criticize and I know the ‘hatters’ aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking,” Nathan tweeted. “I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

The Teen Mom 2 star — who turned 28 on Thursday, December 19 — shares 5-year-old son Kaiser Orion Griffith with Nathan. She is also mom to son Jace Vahn Evans, 10, from her relationship to Andrew Lewis, and to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband David, 31.

Jenelle and Nathan dated from 2013 to 2015, and in 2017, the reality star married David. As RadarOnline.com readers know, however, she dumped her shamed hubby this October after he shot the family dog for biting their toddler daughter in the face

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she wrote on Instagram on October 31. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

Though Janelle and David lost custody of their kids after the dog incident, the mom of three regained custody two months later.

After announcing her separation from David, Jenelle was granted a temporary restraining order for her and her kids. “Given his actions, and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet,” Jenelle stated, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The restraining order has now been extended into the new year.

Following the nasty split, Janelle rekindled her friendship with Nathan — who was arrested for driving under the influence in October.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding,” he tweeted this November.

“Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately,” Jenelle replied.