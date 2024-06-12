Carrie's Face Fail: Country Superstar Has ‘Caught the Cosmetic Surgery Bug’ — as Pals Fear She’s Fallen Too Hard for Nip/Tucks
Country cutie Carrie Underwood has caught the cosmetic surgery bug, according to sources who fear she is in danger of going too far!
RadarOnline.com has learned that the 41-year-old songbird was recently accused of looking “totally different” by her followers after she posted a fresh snap of herself posing with rapper Ludacris.
“She definitely looks a lot different than she used to,” observed one fan of the American Idol alum.
Noted another, “She looks totally different, not just clothes, but facial features.”
The Cry Pretty singer denied having any facial surgery, but according to our mole her lips are now suspiciously pumped up and her face line-free!
“Carrie has always been a bit on the vain side, and no one would put it past her to get a few nip/tucks,” confided one insider.
“She appears to have gone a little wild with the lip fillers,” the source continued. “They were never that plump before. She probably has a very good dermatologist plus Botox to smooth out the face and neck.”
“Carrie doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of age for a 40-something.”
Back in 2017, the chart-topper suffered a terrifying fall at her Nashville home that required more than 40 stitches.
She denied getting surgery to fix her face, but our source suspected that she probably lasered those scars away.
“Of course, the fear is always that someone of Carrie’s caliber will overshoot and ruin her naturally pretty looks,” said the insider. “People are hoping she reins it in sooner rather than later.”
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated Carrie, also believed that she has had some work done.
Placik told RadarOnline.com, “I suspect she has had her lower eyelids done and a forehead lift, because her eyebrows look higher, as well as fillers or fat to her face and cheeks, which look fuller.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the concerns regarding Carrie Underwood’s alleged cosmetic surgery bug came just days after the country superstar took a tumble during a concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday.
According to a video of the incident, Carrie slipped and fell as she departed the stage shortly after her performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest came to an end.
“She fell!” at least one fan was heard saying in the startling footage.
Carrie later took to social media and appeared to joke about her fall.
“Well, last night sure was fun!” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we'll never forget!”
“We won't let a little rain stop us!” Carrie added in a second Instagram post shortly after. “We won't let a massive downpour stop us, either!”