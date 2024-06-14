Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Biden

Leaked Document: Biden Repeatedly Watched His Dog Attack Secret Service Agents




President Joe Biden was present and watched as his dog, Commander, attacked several Secret Service agents.



Jun. 14 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden was present and watched as his dog, Commander, attacked several Secret Service agents during at least three different incidents between 2022 and 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned via a newly leaked document this week.

In a surprising development to come months after President Biden was forced to give his German Shepherd away to relatives back in October, Secret Service records showed that the president witnessed Commander bite three different agents.






According to the newly leaked document, the first incident unfolded at the White House in October 2022 as an agent escorted President Biden and Commander from the West Wing to the Palm Room.

“I was bit/grabbed on the left forearm,” the agent wrote regarding the incident on October 2, 2022.

“Commander came in first, circled back, and grabbed my left arm,” the agent continued. “He then stood up and back down. He is literally my height standing. [President Biden] entered shortly after since he was trailing behind him. [Biden] entered the Palm Room and said, ‘[redacted quote]’.”

Flash forward to two months later, and a similar incident unfolded when another Secret Service agent escorted President Biden and Commander to the Kennedy Garden on December 11, 2022.






That agent reportedly suffered a 1.5cm cut and bruising on his arm as well as a 1cm cut from a second Commander bite on his hand and thumb.

“Once at the KG, [Biden] took Commander off the leash to run free,” that agent wrote, according to the newly leaked Secret Service records this week.

“I was present to observe [redacted] departing from the Kennedy Garden to move behind [redacted] toward the south ground drive via the internal garden gate when [the attack] occurred,” the agent added.

Meanwhile, the most recent Commander incident that President Biden was present for occurred on September 12, 2023 as a third Secret Service agent accompanied Biden and his German Shepherd to the Kennedy Garden.




The most recent incident occurred in September 2023.

Although Commander did not break the agent’s skin, the agent’s suit coat was reportedly ruined.

“[Biden] opened the Book-Seller door and said [redacted],” the third agent wrote after the attack. “As I started to walk toward him to see if he needed help, Commander ran through his legs and bit my left arm through the front of my jacket.”

“I pulled my arm away and yelled no,” the Secret Service agent continued. “[President Biden] also yelled [redacted] to Commander. [Biden] then [redacted]. I obliged and Commander let me pet him.”

“When turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time,” the agent added. “[Biden] again yelled at Commander and attached the leash to him. My suit coat has 3 holes, 1 being all the way through. No skin was broken.”






As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incidents detailed in the leaked document this week were just three of the attacks involving Commander and members of President Biden’s Secret Service detail.



The First Lady’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander, confirmed that Commander was no longer at the White House in a statement in February.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Alexander said earlier this year.






“Despite additional dog training, leashing, working with veterinarians, and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander,” she continued.



