A King’s Ransom? Prince William Received $30 Million for 2023-2024 Financial Year After Receiving Estate and Duke of Cornwall Title

Thanks to inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall estate, Prince William earned a cool $30 million in the 2023-2024 financial year.

Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Prince William raked in a princely sum for the 2023-2024 financial year – his first year as the new Duke of Cornwall.

According to The Duchy of Cornwall’s Integrated Annual Report released Wednesday, there was a $30.4 million surplus for the financial year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate and the title of Duke of Cornwall after it was passed to him by his father, King Charles III, when Charles ascended the throne in 2022.

William, 42, inherited the estate and the title from his father, King Charles III after Charles ascended the throne in September 2022.

As heir to the throne, William, 42, his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and their three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, have most of their expenses covered by the private estate. The Duchy funds the family’s public, private, and charitable activities.

The future King does pay income tax on the funds he receives Duchy, which are subtracted from his household expenses. However, those have not yet been released.

Prince Harry will receive more money than Prince William did when he turned 40, because as heir to the throne, William inherited the Duchy estate valued at over $1 billion.

The estate was established by King Edward III in 1337 specifically to fund future heirs. Its worth is estimated at more than $1 billion, and the estate spans approximately 130,000 acres across 23 UK counties and includes land, farms, and residential and commercial properties.

The report also revealed William now oversees the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association. He was also named the president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

In addition, his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed upon William a title she previously held: Patron of the Football Association (FA). Before his new title, William had been president of the FA since 2006.

Meanwhile, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, 39, is set to receive his own windfall in the next few months from the late Queen.

As RadarOnline previously reported, the Duke of Sussex will inherit a cool $8.5 million set aside by Queen Elizabeth, when he turns 40 on Sept. 15.

Prince Harry and the late Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is set to receive $8.5 million from the late Queen Elizabeth II's trust fund when he turns 40 on Sept. 15

A royal insider familiar with the figure also revealed that because William would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, Harry is set to receive more than his older brother collected upon his milestone 40th birthday in June 2022.

The $8.5 million for Prince Harry is part of a larger $90 million trust fund left behind for the royal family after the Queen's passing at 96 years old in September 2022.

