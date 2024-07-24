A King’s Ransom? Prince William Received $30 Million for 2023-2024 Financial Year After Receiving Estate and Duke of Cornwall Title

William, 42, inherited the estate and the title from his father, King Charles III after Charles ascended the throne in September 2022.

As heir to the throne, William, 42, his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and their three children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, have most of their expenses covered by the private estate. The Duchy funds the family’s public, private, and charitable activities.

The future King does pay income tax on the funds he receives Duchy, which are subtracted from his household expenses. However, those have not yet been released.