First Lady Jill Biden Mocked for Horrible Seating Placement at King Charles' Coronation: 'Back by the Toilets'
Jill Biden was seen with her granddaughter at King Charles' coronation, but one thing that stuck out to everyone is her seating placement, as she was seen all the way in the back of Westminster Abbey.
Of course, people joked about the sticky situation. One person wrote, "Jill Biden is in the last row!" while another said, "Jill Biden in back row. Love it! Stupid move by Joe snubbing the king, supporting the Markles and encouraging their treacherous actions."
A third observed, "Jill Biden seated at the back by the toilets. Maybe they'd still planned for Joe to be there?" while a fourth stated, "Bit rude seating Jill Biden so far back isn't it?"
In April, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that President Joe Biden wouldn't be attending the May 6 event.
When asked why he was sitting out, Jean-Pierre didn't have a great answer and denied there was an ongoing feud of any sort.
"The president had about a 25-minute, 30-minute call with the King Charles III, during which he congratulated the King — I think we put that out last night — to his upcoming coronation, and they have a very friendly conversation," Jean-Pierre told a reporter at the time. "They have a good relationship with the King. He talked about how he enjoyed meeting — visiting — the Queen, I should say, back in 2021 — he and the first lady, at Windsor. And he hoped to visit again soon."
"No, they should not see it as a snub. Not at all. Again, the president has a good relationship with the King. They had a friendly conversation, and I will leave it at that. It is not a snub," she insisted.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Biden not attending. “Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country,” Trump, 76, said in a new interview. “I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”
“I don’t think he can do it physically, actually, I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically,” the businessman said of Biden's age. “He’s got a lot of things going, a lot of strange things happened.”