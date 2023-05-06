First Lady Jill Biden Mocked for Horrible Seating Placement at King Charles' Coronation: 'Back by the Toilets'

Of course, people joked about the sticky situation. One person wrote, "Jill Biden is in the last row!" while another said, "Jill Biden in back row. Love it! Stupid move by Joe snubbing the king, supporting the Markles and encouraging their treacherous actions."

A third observed, "Jill Biden seated at the back by the toilets. Maybe they'd still planned for Joe to be there?" while a fourth stated, "Bit rude seating Jill Biden so far back isn't it?"

In April, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that President Joe Biden wouldn't be attending the May 6 event.