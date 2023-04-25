Elon Musk's Alleged Secret Burner Account: Twitter Linked To CEO Deleted
A Twitter account linked to CEO Elon Musk has been located after eagle-eyed social media users found clues it could allegedly be him posting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The online speculation began brewing on Monday when Musk tweeted a screenshot on his official page that appeared to show him signed into a second account while giving a how-to on enabling subscriptions via the platform.
After locating the matching profile picture of a young child, a member of 4chan was among the first to spot the username and handle "Elon Test" and @ErmnMusk from the alleged burner account which was launched in November, Vice reported.
Fueling the theories it was allegedly Musk were some of the exchanges made on the account. One of which showed the user sharing a resounding message in response to a CNBC tweet about Tesla's self-driving capabilities.
They also replied to a tweet about embattled former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried landing his private jet in Argentina. "Buenos Aires is such a beautiful city, I can understand why he wants to visit," it read.
Yet another indication was a tweet shared on Monday that read, "I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!" That date marks the same day Musk and Grimes' child X Æ A-12 was born.
- Elon Musk Spends Time With 2-Year-Old Son He Shares With Grimes, Months After Trans Daughter Vivian, 18, Cut Ties With Billionaire
- Steve Bannon Slams Elon Musk, Says Buying Twitter CEO's 'Snake Oil' Is For 'Fools' After Tucker Carlson Interview
- Tucker Carlson Laughs About Thousands Of Fired Twitter Employees During Interview With Elon Musk
Musk has yet to respond to the speculation. However, just this week he took to Twitter with an update about the platform.
"Verified accounts are now prioritized," he tweeted Tuesday morning after the social media giant removed verified badges from the accounts that don't pay for for its Twitter Blue subscription service.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The SpaceX founder bought the social media company for $44 billion in October.
Musk said it's now worth around $20 billion in an email sent to company employees last week, explaining that layoffs and rapid changes were necessary in order to ensure its growth.
"Twitter is being reshaped rapidly," he wrote, describing the company as "an inverse start-up."