Elon Musk Spends Time With 2-Year-Old Son He Shares With Grimes, Months After Trans Daughter Vivian, 18, Cut Ties With Billionaire

Elon Musk was seen playing with his 2-year-old son, who he shares with singer Grimes, during a rare outing in Miami — nearly a year after his 18-year-old daughter became estranged, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old Telsa CEO appeared at a conference panel discussion at the Fontainebleau Hotel. At the event, the businessman brought out his son named X AE A-XII.