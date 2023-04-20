Your tip
Elon Musk Spends Time With 2-Year-Old Son He Shares With Grimes, Months After Trans Daughter Vivian, 18, Cut Ties With Billionaire

Source: MEGA
Apr. 20 2023, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Elon Musk was seen playing with his 2-year-old son, who he shares with singer Grimes, during a rare outing in Miami — nearly a year after his 18-year-old daughter became estranged, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old Telsa CEO appeared at a conference panel discussion at the Fontainebleau Hotel. At the event, the businessman brought out his son named X AE A-XII.

In photos, Musk appeared in good spirits with his young son.

Musk and his children are rarely spotted together. The billionaire has nine children with three women. He had twins Griffin and Vivian with his first wife Justine Wilson.

The couple then had triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2004. Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008. Musk has 2 children with Grimes and another with a co-worker.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Elon’s child Vivian filed a petition to change her name and drop Musk as her last name.

Vivian asked that her name be changed from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

When asked for the reason behind the request, Elon's kid wrote, "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."

The billionaire has caught backlash over comments he made about the gender identity and pronouns in the past.

In July 2020, he said, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare" followed by "Pronouns suck."

At the time, his then-GF Grimes told him publicly, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

A couple of weeks later, the judge signed off on Vivian’s petition. The order read, "the Petitioner's name is changed from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the Petitioner is changed from male to female."

The court noted no family members had shown up to object to the request, including Elon.

