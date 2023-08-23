Amber Heard's Perjury Case Dropped by Australian Prosecutors After Actress Illegally Smuggled Her Dogs Into The Country
Australian prosecutors have dropped a potential criminal case against actress Amber Heard following claims she illegally brought her dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country in 2015.
"Prosecution action will not be taken against actress Amber Heard over allegations related to her sentencing," read a statement shared by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on August 22, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms Heard. A brief of evidence was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who has made the decision not to prosecute in this instance having applied the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment.
The Aquaman star was accused of smuggling her Yorkshire terrier pups into the country while her now-ex-husband Johnny Depp was filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
She was reprimanded after breaching Australia's strict biosecurity laws after failing to declare the dogs when she flew into Queensland on a private jet, also not abiding by the country's 10-day pet quarantine policy.
At the time, Heard said the necessary paperwork "slipped through the cracks," insisting there was "no attempt to deceive" the Australian government. She went on to issue a public apology and blamed her mistake on both ignorance and lack of sleep.
Barnaby Joyce, the deputy prime minister of Australia, had given Heard and Depp a strict 50-hour deadline to send the dogs back home or turn them over to customs authorities to be euthanized.
"It's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States," he told the stars. Heard said the ordeal made her reconsider going back to Australia.
"I have a feeling we're going to avoid the land Down Under from now on, just as much as we can, thanks to certain politicians there. I don't know, I guess everybody goes for their 15 minutes, including some government officials," she previously shared during an appearance on Australia's Channel 7 News.
In 2016, Heard pled guilty to providing a false document and ultimately paid a $1,000 fine over the incident. A local judge released her under the condition of one month of good behavior.
As we previously reported, she later got a new pup and named it Barnaby Joyce. "Meet the newest member of the Heard family," the actress posted via Twitter, now X, in December 2021.