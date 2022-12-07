Idaho Victim's Grieving Father Hiring A Lawyer To Obtain Evidence From Tight-Lipped Police As They Fail To Find Suspect Behind Quadruple Murder
The grieving father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is eager for evidence on the quadruple-homicide case to be released, RadarOnline.com has learned amid his frustration with the Moscow Police Department.
Steve Goncalves said that he has spoken with multiple attorneys who can help on his quest to get answers, claiming officials have already "messed up a million times."
"But I don't get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn't know. He's just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down," added Goncalves.
Goncalves said "there are things that we can request and things we can do to get to the truth faster" during a new interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, December 6. "You have to fill out forms to get this evidence released to you."
More than three weeks have now passed since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were viciously stabbed in a student home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, leaving the community rocked by the unfathomable tragedy.
No arrests have been made, no suspects named, and the murder weapon has not been recovered, although it has been reported the killer used a "Rambo"-style knife.
The family also hired a private investigator to help crack the case due to the complexity and their dissatisfaction with what has been revealed thus far.
RadarOnline.com previously learned the toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the co-eds were drugged or under the influence at the time of the grisly slayings.
On Tuesday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry spoke out in a rare interview and revealed he was determined to find the murderer, noting the team is working around-the-clock and following new leads daily.
Fry vowed "no stone will go unturned," adding that he himself is a father to daughters.
"We are going to continue. This case is not going cold," he said, growing emotional. "We're human. We don't go to these and just turn it off. It affects us. But we have a job to do, and we're going to continue to do that job, going to continue to push forward."