Idaho Victim's Grieving Father Hiring A Lawyer To Obtain Evidence From Tight-Lipped Police As They Fail To Find Suspect Behind Quadruple Murder

More than three weeks have now passed since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were viciously stabbed in a student home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, leaving the community rocked by the unfathomable tragedy.

No arrests have been made, no suspects named, and the murder weapon has not been recovered, although it has been reported the killer used a "Rambo"-style knife.

The family also hired a private investigator to help crack the case due to the complexity and their dissatisfaction with what has been revealed thus far.

The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the co-eds were drugged or under the influence at the time of the grisly slayings.