Kevin Smith Issues Bruce Willis An Apology After Saying Working With Him Was 'Soul-Crushing' Years Before Health Issue Came To Light

Smith took to Twitter to apologize for publicly ripping the Die Hard actor over a decade ago. Willis has been the butt of several jokes Smith told during his comedy tours throughout the years. He would constantly bring up his contentious relationship with Willis during the filming of 2010's Cop Out, which Smith directed.

"Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read," Smith said. "He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a--hole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."

Smith frequently described working with Willis as "f---ing soul-crushing ... difficult," and would even say the action star 'wouldn't even sit for a f---ing poster shoot."

In previous interviews, the Jersey Girl director said that "were it not for Tracy Morgan," who starred opposite Willis in the Smith venture, "I might have killed either myself or someone else in the making of f---ing Cop Out."