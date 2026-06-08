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Home > Celebrity > Tina Fey

'Reverse Puberty': Comedy Queen Tina Fey Details 'Disgusting' Changes Her Body Has Gone Through After Hitting 50

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Source: MEGA

Tina Fey opened up about aging while on 'Today.'

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June 8 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Tina Fey got real about aging as the comedy legend just turned 56 years old.

The star confessed she was surprised by the "reverse puberty" happening in her body, as she compared her current era of aging to her experience as a young teen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Tina Fey Describes Changes in Her Body

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A photo of Tina Fey
Source: MEGA

Fey explained she's supported by her close knit group of writers.

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Speaking with Today, she said, "It’s like your body starts to change and be disgusting in new ways. When you're 12 or 13, you're like, 'Why am I so oily?' And now you're like, 'Why am I so papery?'"

While she's aware of her aging body, Fey doesn't necessarily feel alone. After all, she's working on her show, Four Seasons, where her writers' room is packed with people of a similar generation.

Fey, who is among a lengthy list of celebrities who are on lifelong social media blackouts, explained, "Almost all of us have known each other a super long time, and so all the writers are really good about sharing their own things."

In fact, she isn't afraid to lean on the other creatives, who often use their own experiences to inspire the show. She added, "Then sometimes our spouses are like, 'Is that me?' And then we’ll usually just be like, 'No, no.' We'll just lie and say, 'That’s so and so.'"

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Tina Fey Admits She Feels Mental Effects of Aging

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Source: MEGA

Fey experienced tiredness as she aged.

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Her body isn't the only thing affected by her aging, though. Fey admittedly experienced some mental drain as she moved into her senior years.

She told the Hollywood Reporter her aging affected her sleep schedule.

Fey said, "I've never been able to get over the fact that I left the 40th afterparty before Prince's surprise set. So the whole week leading up to the (Saturday Night Live) 50th, I drank water, I went to bed early, I saved it all up.

"But when I got to the afterparty, I couldn’t find any of my friends, and obviously, there was no chance of Prince, so I thought, 'Actually, I’m out.'"

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A photo of Tina Fey
Source: MEGA

The comedian occasionally returns to 'Saturday Night Live' for a cameo.

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Fey played an integral role in SNL. She was a part of the cast from 1997 to 2006 and continues to make periodic cameos on the show.

Naturally, Fey was included in the celebrations for both the Season 40 and Season 50 milestones in the show's history.

SNL40 was an iconic celebration of the show's 40 years. Notoriously, the afterparty included a late-night performance from the late Prince.

At the SNL50 afterparty, which was crashed by Radar, Sabrina Carpenter, Eddie Vedder, Adam Sandler, and Brandi Carlile all performed sets.

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Tina Fey to Take Over for Lorne Michaels?

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A photo of Tina Fey
Source: SNL

Fey is a fan-favorite on the sketch comedy show.

Fey's influence on the show is held in high regard by fans. In fact, she's the frontrunner among the fandom as a nominee to take over after show creator Lorne Michaels steps away.

Michaels, 81, hasn't yet made any announcement or directly indicated a plan to move aside. However, after a documentary was released about his career, fans speculated he might be nearing the end.

Immediately, a theory spread widely that Fey would take the reins.

Fey previously contended that Michaels is "irreplaceable." However, Michaels indicated Fey "could easily" be the person tapped for the job at NBC.

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