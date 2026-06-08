'Reverse Puberty': Comedy Queen Tina Fey Details 'Disgusting' Changes Her Body Has Gone Through After Hitting 50

Speaking with Today, she said, "It’s like your body starts to change and be disgusting in new ways. When you're 12 or 13, you're like, 'Why am I so oily?' And now you're like, 'Why am I so papery?'"

While she's aware of her aging body, Fey doesn't necessarily feel alone. After all, she's working on her show, Four Seasons, where her writers' room is packed with people of a similar generation.

Fey, who is among a lengthy list of celebrities who are on lifelong social media blackouts, explained, "Almost all of us have known each other a super long time, and so all the writers are really good about sharing their own things."

In fact, she isn't afraid to lean on the other creatives, who often use their own experiences to inspire the show. She added, "Then sometimes our spouses are like, 'Is that me?' And then we’ll usually just be like, 'No, no.' We'll just lie and say, 'That’s so and so.'"