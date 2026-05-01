HOT PHOTOS! 'RHOM' Stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola Step Out at Miami Improv While Nelly Delivers a High-Energy Set at E11EVEN Miami During Race Week
May 1 2026, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET
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RHOM stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola hosted a fan meet-and-greet at the Miami Improv on Wednesday, April 29, joined by castmates Julia Lemigova and Stephanie Shojaee. After the show, the ladies surprised Nepola with an early birthday celebration — she turns 59 on May 3.
It’s getting hot in here! Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on April 30, 2026 during Miami Race Week.
Alix Earle attenda MINI USA x NYLON's Miami Race Week residency at Marylou's on April 30.
Natasha Lyonne attends the INFERNO X CULT100 Afterparty at Boom, with Belvedere Vodka on April 30th, 2026.