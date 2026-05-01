EXCLUSIVE: Is This the Smoking Gun Document That Will Save Howard Stern in Legal Spat With Ex-Assistant? Radar Obtains SIGNED NDAs the Shock Jock’s Nemesis Claims 'Don't Exist'
May 1 2026, Updated 1:57 p.m. ET
Howard Stern's former personal assistant insists she never signed a series of nondisclosure agreements at the center of her multimillion-dollar "hostile work-environment" lawsuit against the shock jock.
But RadarOnline.com has uncovered the NDAs with not only her signature, both typed and in ink, but also emails to her bosses confirming she had indeed signed and returned them.
The Seemingly Failed Complaint
Leslie Kuhn claimed her job as an executive assistant for the self-described "King of All Media" and his wife, Beth Stern, put her under unfair pressure.
She's demanding $2.5million from the couple, and wants a court to declare the NDAs unenforceable, arguing she never provided her signature, so she can respond to the "accusations made against her" and "protect her reputation and future employment prospects."
But Howard may be off the hook after what Radar found...the NDAs with signatures and personal messages.
In one email, dated May 22, 2025, Stern's bookkeeper let her know, "Here’s the missing NDA. At your earliest convenience, please read, sign and return to me so I may add to your employment file. Thank you."
The next morning, Kuhn wrote her back, attaching an electronically signed version of the NDA, writing back, "Hi, P. Signed NDA attached. Good weekend, LK."
Howard Hits Back
Kuhn's lawsuit argues that the NDA should be thrown out because it didn't contain her signature written in actual ink, only an electronic version. But that argument doesn't hold up either, as Radar has unearthed another NDA from Kuhn dated way back on September 12, 2022, that includes her written name and wet-ink signature.
Stern filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday, slamming it as nothing more than a "transparent sham" and a "shakedown."
In his own court filing, Stern's lawyer insists, "The reason Kuhn filed this lawsuit was to pressure the Stern Parties into making an outlandish payment to make her go away. The sole reason Kuhn’s termination has become a matter of public record is because Kuhn and her counsel chose to publicize it by filing this lawsuit."
"There was no smear campaign, no actual or threatened disclosure, and no reputational attack," the notification continues. "None."
Targeting Beth Stern
Kuhn was "fired for cause" earlier this year for an undisclosed reason, which she said was pressure from pet-lover Beth, 53, and her animal-rights group.
The disgruntled former employee alleges Beth put her in charge of overseeing the Sterns' Southampton mansion's staff, including handling scheduling and payroll to running day-to-day household operations.
She was also charged with overseeing Beth's "extensive collection of at-home cat rescues and fostering operations." At one time, Beth claimed she'd fostered more than 400 cats in the home – a situation described in Kuhn's court docs as "disorganized" and "untenable."
The suit also claims the couple promised in December 2025 she'd get a raise to $265,000, plus an $80,000 bonus in 2026. Instead, Kuhn was fired in February.
The Price of Fame
Kuhn's lawyer, John J. Leonard, claims his client is being "entirely muzzled" by the radio icon and added, "Which we don't think is a fair power differential, especially given the fact that as an employee, she is, you know, at a distinct disadvantage in terms of influence and resources."
Stern addressed the lawsuit on his SiriusXM radio show on April 7, calling it "completely baseless and desperate," and telling listeners, "we're letting our lawyer handle it."
The on-air icon lamented, "It's just another day in the life of having been successful on the radio."