EXCLUSIVE: Is This the Smoking Gun Document That Will Save Howard Stern in Legal Spat With Ex-Assistant? Radar Obtains SIGNED NDAs the Shock Jock’s Nemesis Claims 'Don't Exist'

Leslie Kuhn claimed her job as an executive assistant for the self-described "King of All Media" and his wife, Beth Stern, put her under unfair pressure.

She's demanding $2.5million from the couple, and wants a court to declare the NDAs unenforceable, arguing she never provided her signature, so she can respond to the "accusations made against her" and "protect her reputation and future employment prospects."

But Howard may be off the hook after what Radar found...the NDAs with signatures and personal messages.

In one email, dated May 22, 2025, Stern's bookkeeper let her know, "Here’s the missing NDA. At your earliest convenience, please read, sign and return to me so I may add to your employment file. Thank you."

The next morning, Kuhn wrote her back, attaching an electronically signed version of the NDA, writing back, "Hi, P. Signed NDA attached. Good weekend, LK."