Howard Stern Sued: Shock Jock and Wife Beth Accused of Hostile Work Environment By Former Assistant in Blistering Lawsuit

Lesley Kuhn said she worked as an executive assistant to the couple for almost two years after moving in to their massive Southampton, New York, mansion, to be at the duo's beck and call, singling out Beth for allegedly being the most high-maintenance.

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern , have been slapped with a blistering civil lawsuit by a former employee who claims the couple piled on relentless demands before abruptly showing her the door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kuhn didn't go into any other details about the "untenable" animal rescue situation.

She's been known to foster numerous cats at a time at the couple's Long Island home, once revealing that the couple took in more than 900 cats over a five year period.

Kuhn claimed in her lawsuit that she was fired as the result of a " hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."

The former employee wants the judge to toss out and NDA she claims was signed under questionable circumstances

Kuhn claims Beth put her in charge of overseeing the mansion’s staff, from handling scheduling and payroll to running day-to-day household operations, including Beth’s at-home cat rescue and fostering efforts.

The former employee also wants a judge to toss a non-disclosure agreement she's disputing, as Kuhn wants to be able to disclose details about the nature of her employment and respond to any accusations the Sterns might level against her.

Kuhn said Howard's production company, One Twelve, included the strict NDA in the separation agreement as she was leaving, although she claims it was backdated to appear it had been signed upon coming aboard with the couple.

The disgruntled ex-employee also claims the NDA was drafted with a typewritten version of her signature already in place — before she had even interviewed for the job — using the same font style and size as the names listed in the agreement’s recitals.