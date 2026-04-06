Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Torches Tiger Woods for Calling Trump During DUI Arrest — 'He Knew This Was Going to Be a PR Disaster'

split image of Megyn Kelly / Donald Trump / Tiger Woods
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly weighed in on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest during a recent episode of her show.

Profile Image

April 6 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tiger Woods is under fire and not just for his DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly ripped into the golfer over his alleged call to Donald Trump at the scene of his car crash.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Slams 'Desperate' Call

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of She criticized Woods for allegedly calling Donald Trump at the crash scene.
Source: mega

She criticized Woods for allegedly calling Donald Trump at the crash scene.

On the Friday installment of her podcast, Kelly said, "As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it, and the cops were there, he called the president. Which is a douche move, I think," she said. "It's very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow."

Kelly went even further, suggesting the move wasn't just impulsive, but calculated.

"I'm gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was gonna be a PR disaster," she added, later questioning whether Woods received special treatment at the crash site.

Article continues below advertisement

Bodycam Footage Raises Eyebrows

image of Kelly suggested the call appeared to be an attempt to avoid consequences.
Source: mega

Kelly suggested the call appeared to be an attempt to avoid consequences.

Authorities' bodycam footage reportedly captured Woods on the phone shortly after the crash.

He was later heard casually telling a deputy, "Yeah, I was just talking with the president."

During the call, Woods said, "Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye," before hanging up and proceeding with field sobriety testing.

Police said Woods failed those tests and admitted he had taken "a few" pills earlier that day.

Article continues below advertisement

Crash Details and Arrest

image of She argued Woods likely knew the arrest would become a major public relations issue.
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly argued Woods likely knew the arrest would become a major public relations issue.

The incident unfolded on March 27 in Florida, when Woods allegedly attempted to pass a truck towing a trailer by crossing double yellow lines. Investigators say his black Range Rover clipped the vehicle and overturned onto a median.

Officers later discovered hydrocodone pills in his possession, according to the report.

However, Woods reportedly told police he had been distracted — looking at his phone and adjusting the radio — moments before the crash. While he tested negative for alcohol on a Breathalyzer, authorities noted visible signs of impairment. He also declined to provide a urine sample.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Terry Crews has been married to his wife, Rebecca, since 1989.

Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Reveals Secret 16-Year Battle With Parkinson's Disease — 'I Felt Like I Wanted to Die'

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

FBI's 'Best' Lead in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case Involves Traceable Bitcoin Ransom Demands, Cyber Security Expert Claims

Legal Fight and Fallout

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Kelly also questioned whether his celebrity status influenced how police handled the situation.
Source: mega

Kelly also questioned whether his celebrity status influenced how police handled the situation.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI, marking his second arrest for the charge in the area within the past decade. The scandal has also drawn attention due to his close ties to Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Following the incident, Trump said, "I feel so bad... He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know."

The president added that Woods is "a really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man... but some difficulty."

Days after the crash, Woods released a statement saying he was stepping away "for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.