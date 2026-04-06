Megyn Kelly Torches Tiger Woods for Calling Trump During DUI Arrest — 'He Knew This Was Going to Be a PR Disaster'

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly ripped into the golfer over his alleged call to Donald Trump at the scene of his car crash.

Tiger Woods is under fire and not just for his DUI arrest , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the Friday installment of her podcast, Kelly said, "As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it, and the cops were there, he called the president. Which is a douche move, I think," she said. "It's very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow."

Kelly went even further, suggesting the move wasn't just impulsive, but calculated.

"I'm gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was gonna be a PR disaster," she added, later questioning whether Woods received special treatment at the crash site.