Megyn Kelly Torches Tiger Woods for Calling Trump During DUI Arrest — 'He Knew This Was Going to Be a PR Disaster'
April 6 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods is under fire and not just for his DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly ripped into the golfer over his alleged call to Donald Trump at the scene of his car crash.
Kelly Slams 'Desperate' Call
On the Friday installment of her podcast, Kelly said, "As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it, and the cops were there, he called the president. Which is a douche move, I think," she said. "It's very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow."
Kelly went even further, suggesting the move wasn't just impulsive, but calculated.
"I'm gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was gonna be a PR disaster," she added, later questioning whether Woods received special treatment at the crash site.
Bodycam Footage Raises Eyebrows
Authorities' bodycam footage reportedly captured Woods on the phone shortly after the crash.
He was later heard casually telling a deputy, "Yeah, I was just talking with the president."
During the call, Woods said, "Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye," before hanging up and proceeding with field sobriety testing.
Police said Woods failed those tests and admitted he had taken "a few" pills earlier that day.
Crash Details and Arrest
The incident unfolded on March 27 in Florida, when Woods allegedly attempted to pass a truck towing a trailer by crossing double yellow lines. Investigators say his black Range Rover clipped the vehicle and overturned onto a median.
Officers later discovered hydrocodone pills in his possession, according to the report.
However, Woods reportedly told police he had been distracted — looking at his phone and adjusting the radio — moments before the crash. While he tested negative for alcohol on a Breathalyzer, authorities noted visible signs of impairment. He also declined to provide a urine sample.
Legal Fight and Fallout
Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI, marking his second arrest for the charge in the area within the past decade. The scandal has also drawn attention due to his close ties to Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.
Following the incident, Trump said, "I feel so bad... He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know."
The president added that Woods is "a really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man... but some difficulty."
Days after the crash, Woods released a statement saying he was stepping away "for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."