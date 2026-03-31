Tiger Woods 'Had Two Loose Pills in His Pocket' During DUI Arrest, Cops Claim — As 'Sweating' Golf Legend Appeared 'Lethargic and Slow' After Car Crash

Newly released documents detail the moments after the rollover, painting a troubling picture of Woods' condition at the scene.

Tiger Woods ' DUI arrest is taking a darker turn as newly released police documents claim the golf legend had opioid pills in his pocket and showed "severe signs of impairment" after his crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officers claimed Woods was sweating despite sitting in a cooled police vehicle.

When Woods removed his sunglasses, deputies reported his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," with pupils described as "extremely dilated." At the same time, he was also said to appear "extremely alert."

Officers noted his behavior appeared "lethargic and slow," adding he showed "severe signs of impairment" during their interaction.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports , responding deputies observed Woods, 50, "sweating profusely" despite sitting in a cooled patrol vehicle after his car rolled over on March 27 in Florida.

Police reported finding two hydrocodone pills in Woods' pocket during a search.

During a search, deputies said they discovered two loose white pills in Woods' pants pocket marked "M367," later identified as hydrocodone — a prescription opioid used for severe pain.

When asked about medication use, Woods told officers, "I take a few."

He also denied drinking alcohol that day, responding “none,” but admitted he had taken prescription medication earlier in the morning.

The golfer added that he had not used any illegal substances.

Woods agreed to perform field sobriety tests but appeared unsteady, with deputies noting he was "limping and stumbling to the right."

The golfer reportedly explained his physical condition by referencing a long history of injuries, including seven back surgeries and more than 20 procedures on his leg.

He was also wearing a compression sock over his right knee at the time.

Officers further noted Woods had persistent hiccups throughout the interaction.