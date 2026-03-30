Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tiger Woods
Exclusive

Tiger Woods 'Lost Control of Something in His Life' After 2009 Crash — Expert Warns Repeated Incidents Aren't 'Bad Luck... They're a 'Signal'

image of Tiger Woods
Source: mega

Tiger Woods' latest crash has sparked renewed concern about a troubling pattern.

Profile Image

March 30 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tiger Woods' latest DUI arrest after a dramatic rollover crash is raising fresh concerns about a troubling pattern in the golf legend's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With reports he appeared in a "trance-like" state and refused a drug test, experts say the incident may point to something deeper than a one-off mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Troubling Pattern Emerges for Tiger Woods

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The golf legend's SUV flipped after colliding with a trailer in Florida.
Source: mega

The golf legend's SUV flipped after colliding with a trailer in Florida.

Woods, 50, was taken into custody on March 27 following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, after his SUV collided with a trailer on a residential road.

Authorities said he showed signs of impairment at the scene, though a breathalyzer test later registered 0.00% BAC.

Despite the lack of alcohol in his system, Woods declined to submit to a urine test, leading to charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful test.

The incident has reignited scrutiny over Woods' history behind the wheel, particularly after his infamous 2009 crash, which marked a turning point in both his personal life and career.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Not Bad Luck — A Signal’

image of Officers noted signs of impairment despite Woods registering a 0.00% BAC.
Source: mega

Officers noted signs of impairment despite Woods registering a 0.00% BAC.

Richard Taite, a longtime addiction specialist and founder of Carrara Treatment, believes the latest arrest fits into a broader pattern rather than an isolated lapse in judgment.

"Tiger didn't just lose his swing after 2009; he lost control of something in his life," Taite exclusively told Radar.

He continued: "Whether that's pain management, prescription medication, or something else, I'm not going to speculate beyond the facts. But when the same types of incidents keep happening, that's not bad luck. That's a signal."

Taite emphasized that repeated events like this often indicate an underlying issue that hasn't been fully addressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Around Control

image of Woods refused a urine test, raising further questions about possible drug impairment.
Source: mega

The sports icon refused a urine test, raising further questions about possible drug impairment.

While Woods has publicly battled injuries for years, undergoing multiple surgeries and often relying on medication to manage pain, questions have resurfaced about whether those struggles could be playing a role.

Officials at the scene reportedly leaned toward possible drug impairment rather than alcohol, citing Woods' condition and behavior immediately after the crash.

His refusal to provide a urine sample has only fueled speculation, as prosecutors may rely on officer observations, body camera footage, and the crash itself to build their case.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Joseph and Kendra Duggar were both arrested for child endangerment.

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Alleged Locks on Their Kids' Doors Raise 'Legitimate Red Flags' for Their 'Overall Safety' Amid Child Molestation Investigation

Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: New Epstein Files Shocker — Hackers Threaten to Unleash Full, Unredacted Records on Predator… Leaving 'Thousands of Big Names Petrified'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of An expert said repeated incidents like this are 'not bad luck' but a warning sign.
Source: mega

An expert said repeated incidents like this are 'not bad luck,' but a warning sign.

Despite the concerning pattern, Taite stressed that situations like Woods' are not without hope.

"I've spent my life helping people through exactly this kind of cycle," he explained. "It's not about being weak, it's about something getting a hold of you instead of you being in control."

"The good news is that it can be turned around. I've seen it thousands of times," he added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.