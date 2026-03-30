Tiger Woods 'Lost Control of Something in His Life' After 2009 Crash — Expert Warns Repeated Incidents Aren't 'Bad Luck... They're a 'Signal'

Woods, 50, was taken into custody on March 27 following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, after his SUV collided with a trailer on a residential road.

Authorities said he showed signs of impairment at the scene, though a breathalyzer test later registered 0.00% BAC.

Despite the lack of alcohol in his system, Woods declined to submit to a urine test, leading to charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful test.

The incident has reignited scrutiny over Woods' history behind the wheel, particularly after his infamous 2009 crash, which marked a turning point in both his personal life and career.