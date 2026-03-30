Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot's Mom Exposes Son's 'Sneaky' Behavior in Chilling Resurfaced Interview

While Anita revealed she would always notice when he sneaked out, she confessed she had no idea he was leaving his home to go to casinos. Joran's love of gambling eventually led him to meet Holloway, who was on the Caribbean island during her high school graduation trip.

Joran had also met 21-year-old Stephany Flores in a casino and murdered her on May 30, 2010, in Lima, Peru.

According to the convicted killer, he killed Flores after she discovered vital information linking him to the disappearance of the missing Memphis native. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars in the Peruvian prison, Challapalca.

Meanwhile, while he initially denied any involvement in Holloway's missing person case, his parents felt something was off.

"If you know something, tell us, because you're going to the police, and you tell the truth," Anita remembered her husband, Paul, telling Joran.