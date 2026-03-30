Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot's Mom Exposes Son's 'Sneaky' Behavior in Chilling Resurfaced Interview
March 30 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Joran van der Sloot's own mother revealed a disturbing detail about her killer son in a resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the Dutch interview, from June 2010, Anita van der Sloot said her son, who confessed to killing 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, used to sneak out of their Aruba home at night.
Joran van der Sloot's Mother: 'Tell the Truth'
While Anita revealed she would always notice when he sneaked out, she confessed she had no idea he was leaving his home to go to casinos. Joran's love of gambling eventually led him to meet Holloway, who was on the Caribbean island during her high school graduation trip.
Joran had also met 21-year-old Stephany Flores in a casino and murdered her on May 30, 2010, in Lima, Peru.
According to the convicted killer, he killed Flores after she discovered vital information linking him to the disappearance of the missing Memphis native. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars in the Peruvian prison, Challapalca.
Meanwhile, while he initially denied any involvement in Holloway's missing person case, his parents felt something was off.
"If you know something, tell us, because you're going to the police, and you tell the truth," Anita remembered her husband, Paul, telling Joran.
Joran Van der Sloot's Confession
Before his 2023 confession, Joran had offered up several different stories about how the teen died, including that it was an accident. He would then claim his confessions were fake.
"Maybe he missed a chance to become an actor," Anita said. "Maybe that should've been a role in his life. I really don't know. I can hardly believe that he can … fake this." She also acknowledged her son was mentally ill.
Eventually, Joran claimed he was left raging after his attempts to seduce Holloway were rejected while on a walk on a beach in Aruba. According to the sick killer, then just 17 years old, he hit Holloway with a cinder block on her head, so that her face "collapsed in."
“I lay her down – we lay down together – in the sand and, uh, we start kissing each other,” Joran claimed to his attorney in a recorded confession.
'I Smash Her Head In'
When Joran tried to "feel her up," she resisted, but he continued, which, according to Joran, led Holloway to knee him in the crotch. This led Joran to kick the young woman "extremely hard" in the face, and she went "unconscious, possibly even uh, even dead, but definitely unconscious."
After noticing the "huge" cinder block lying in the sand, Joran coldly added, "I take this and uh, yeah, I smash her head in with it completely. Uh, yeah, her face basically, you know, uh, collapses in."
Holloway was legally declared dead in 2012. Her body was never found.
Joran's confession was detailed in court documents after he pleaded guilty to extorting and defrauding Holloway’s family.
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The murderer's time at Challapalca prison is apparently so bad Joran reportedly attempted to take his own life in December 2025 after he was discovered with a blanket around his neck.
Following the incident, authorities recorded an interview with Joran, who labeled Challapalca "the toughest prison in the world," and spoke how about his miserable time.
"Every day I see that the situation is getting worse for us inmates," he complained. "You can't be with your family, you can't touch them or hug them."