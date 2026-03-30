EXCLUSIVE: Joseph and Kendra Duggar's Alleged Locks on Their Kids' Doors Raise 'Legitimate Red Flags' for Their 'Overall Safety' Amid Child Molestation Investigation

Their home situation would be particularly concerning to investigators because there have been allegations of both "illegal behavior" and "child welfare" issues, as Joseph, 31, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a vacation to Florida back in 2020.

The disgraced former reality star is accused of asking a child – who is now 14 years old – to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," before he "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," per the arrest affidavit.

According to Wright, the "combination of these two concerns will likely result in a multi-layered investigation that examines both criminal liability and parental ability to provide a safe environment for children."