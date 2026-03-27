Kendra Duggar's 'Parents Urging Her to Divorce Husband Joseph' After His Disturbing 'Child Molestation' Arrest

"I was told that her family wants her to divorce Joseph," Without a Crystal Ball founder and Duggar expert Katie Joy Paulson claimed in an in-depth March 25 video.

Paulson was allegedly told by sources that Pastor Paul Caldwell and his wife, Christina, have been telling their eldest child: "You can divorce him. We want you to divorce him. We want you to get your life together, do what's right for yourself and your kids, and get him away from you."

The independent journalist claimed: "The sentiment here is that if Kendra gets herself in a better situation away from Joseph and away from the Duggars, that she has the ability to get herself together and that Joseph was really putting her in an ugly place."