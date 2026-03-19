New Duggars House of Horrors: Sickening Details About Joseph's Arrest Are Released — As Older Brother Josh Serves 12-Year Sentence for Child Pornography

Investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the hometown police Department of the Duggars in Arkansas on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse."

The victim, who is now 14 years old, talked to the Tontitown Police detectives in a forensic interview, detailing several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation in Florida's Panama City Beach, the department shared in a Facebook statement.

The incidents allegedly took place in 2020, when the victim claimed Joseph repeatedly asked her to "sit on his lap."

As the getaway progressed, so did Joseph's behavior, according to the teen.

He asked her to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket." During that time, Joseph allegedly "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," while continuing to rub his hands on her thighs.