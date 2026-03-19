'19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar, 31, Arrested For Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9, During Family Trip' — 5 Years After Disgraced Brother Josh Was Charged With Sex Crimes
March 18 2026, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
Joseph Garrett Duggar has been arrested for "unlawful sexual activity with a minor," RadarOnline.com can report.
The former TLC reality star, 31, was arrested by the Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas on Wednesday, March 18, after they obtained a warrant.
The Shocking Arrest
According to the press release: "The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 31-year-old Joseph Garrett Duggar for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
"On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse.
"The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old."
Disturbing Details Of The Alleged Incident
According to the investigation, the alleged incident took place back in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive during a vacation in Panama City Beach.
The victim claimed Duggar asked her to "sit next to him on the couch, covered them with a blanket, and manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."
Duggar allegedly "apologized" after the alleged incident occurred, according to the victim.
On March 17, 2026, the victim's father allegedly confronted the 31-year-old about the claims and informed authorities.
The press release added: "Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older. Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County."
Duggar has been married to his wife Kendra Renee Duggar (nee Caldwell) since September 8, 2017.
The couple has publicly announced the birth of their first three children together, and over the years, rumors have circulated the two secretly welcomed a fourth child.
Sickening Duggar Family History
The alleged incident comes nearly five years after the 31-year-old's older brother, Josh Duggar, 38, was arrested in April 2021 by Homeland Security and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.
As previously reported, Josh allegedly used the "dark web and online file-sharing software" to download "child sexual abuse material from the internet" multiple times back in 2019.
Josh was found guilty on all charges in December 2021, and in May 2022, he was sentenced to 12 and a half years.
His anticipated release date is in August 2032.
Many years prior to Josh's arrest, the famous TLC family faced a handful of scandals as their popularity grew on the network.
In 2015, Josh confessed to molesting multiple young girls, including his own sisters – Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald – when they were teenagers.
In addition, Josh also faced issues in his marriage and used the website Ashley Madison to cheat on his wife Anna Duggar.
He eventually checked into a long-term treatment center.