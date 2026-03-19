'19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar, 31, Arrested For Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9, During Family Trip' — 5 Years After Disgraced Brother Josh Was Charged With Sex Crimes

According to the investigation, the alleged incident took place back in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive during a vacation in Panama City Beach.

The victim claimed Duggar asked her to "sit next to him on the couch, covered them with a blanket, and manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."

Duggar allegedly "apologized" after the alleged incident occurred, according to the victim.

On March 17, 2026, the victim's father allegedly confronted the 31-year-old about the claims and informed authorities.

The press release added: "Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older. Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County."

Duggar has been married to his wife Kendra Renee Duggar (nee Caldwell) since September 8, 2017.

The couple has publicly announced the birth of their first three children together, and over the years, rumors have circulated the two secretly welcomed a fourth child.