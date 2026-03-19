EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The 'Heartbreaking' Reason Princess Kate Middleton Turned to Animated Social Media Post to Mark Mother's Day

An insider told us: "By the time Catherine came to plan this year's post, there was already a strong awareness of how her 2024 image had spiraled into something far bigger than anyone anticipated.

"What was intended as a simple family moment became a global story."

The source added: "There was a feeling that she had been placed under an intense spotlight at a time when she was already dealing with significant personal challenges."

In 2024, Catherine shared a photograph taken by William while recovering from abdominal surgery, later revealing she was undergoing cancer treatment. The image was withdrawn by major agencies amid concerns it had been digitally altered, prompting Catherine to issue a rare personal apology.

She said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."