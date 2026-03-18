Meghan Markle Dragged for 'Crazy' Video Hiding Kids Archie and Lilibet's Faces Behind Flowers — As She's Accused of Using Her Children for Attention

Markle, 44, shared a video and two photos in a March 17 Instagram post to promote her new "Garden Tea Bloom Box," once again only showing off the back of daughter Lilibet's head and obscuring her son Archie's with flowers.

Meghan Markle is facing fresh backlash for parading her children to shill her As Ever products, despite Prince Harry ’s long-stated push to keep them off social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle laughed and called out son Archie's name, even though he wasn't on screen.

In the video, Markle was seen in her backyard assembling small gardenia bouquets atop a tall table.

She looked off-camera to ask, "Are you having fun, my love?" and, after a jump cut, what appeared to be Archie, 6, ran behind a conveniently placed vase, where only the bottom of his dark blue pants and bare feet were visible.

The shot jumped again as Markle cooed, "Archie," while looking out from the frame.

Next, Lilibet, 4, came into the frame, with her head completely hidden by the table's contents. Markle bent down as if she was listening to something being whispered in her ear, replying, "Yes, I think you can. Let's go, let's go," as the two scurried off.