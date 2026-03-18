Meghan Markle Dragged for 'Crazy' Video Hiding Kids Archie and Lilibet's Faces Behind Flowers — As She's Accused of Using Her Children for Attention
March 18 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing fresh backlash for parading her children to shill her As Ever products, despite Prince Harry’s long-stated push to keep them off social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, shared a video and two photos in a March 17 Instagram post to promote her new "Garden Tea Bloom Box," once again only showing off the back of daughter Lilibet's head and obscuring her son Archie's with flowers.
Meghan Markle Calls Son Archie 'My Love'
In the video, Markle was seen in her backyard assembling small gardenia bouquets atop a tall table.
She looked off-camera to ask, "Are you having fun, my love?" and, after a jump cut, what appeared to be Archie, 6, ran behind a conveniently placed vase, where only the bottom of his dark blue pants and bare feet were visible.
The shot jumped again as Markle cooed, "Archie," while looking out from the frame.
Next, Lilibet, 4, came into the frame, with her head completely hidden by the table's contents. Markle bent down as if she was listening to something being whispered in her ear, replying, "Yes, I think you can. Let's go, let's go," as the two scurried off.
The ex-royal then included a photo of Lilibet from behind, pouring water from a glass pitcher into a vase, as Markle smiled intensely at the child and held her hand.
The final snapshot showed the little girl hiding underneath the table, crouched and turned away from the cameras.
"Mama's little helpers," Markle crowed in the caption of the post. "BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home."
'This Is All Very Weird'
Some critics on Reddit and X found the new content with the kids somewhat disturbing.
"This video honestly creeped me the f--- out. None of this looked even a tiny bit spontaneous. This is all very weird," one user wrote.
"The insanity of being able to hide the child’s face exactly behind those FLOWERS! SHES CRAZY," a second person scoffed.
"Give me a break, this is not 'behind the scenes footage.' This is clearly staged for the kids to be hidden 'just so.' She's so fake, like we don't have eyes," a third groaned.
Meghan Markle Called Out for Being 'So Predictable' In Trying To Steal Attention From Royals
Some critics thought Markle's attempt to drum up interest in her children was intended as another "thunder-stealing" move to coincide with the Nigerian State Visit to England, during which the royal family welcomed the country's president and first lady.
The white-tie state banquet at Windsor Castle saw gowns and tiaras, with Kate Middleton making headlines for her first big "princess moment" of 2026. She wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and a flowing dress by Andrew Gn in a beautiful shade of green as a nod to the Nigerian flag.
"She's so predictable, thinking these lame contrived photos of her with 'Lili' will take attention from all the photos of Princess Catherine in a tiara at the state dinner tonight… hilariously pathetic," a person sighed about Markle's post with the kids.
"We know the book, the Variety article, and today’s state visit have hit a nerve. Trying her usual distraction," a fifth person claimed about Markle's post of content with the kids.
Hollywood Bible Variety published a lengthy piece on March 17, speaking with "six well-placed individuals with knowledge of Netflix and the Sussexes" who claimed the streamer is "done" with Harry and Markle, doing a deep dive into the reasons behind the falling out.