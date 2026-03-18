'We're Done With Sussexes': Netflix 'Lose Faith' in Harry and Meghan After Poor Ratings as Bosses Admit They're 'Exhausted' by Royals

The bombshell claims were reported by Variety who allege "the Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix."

The magazine continued: "Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline."

It quotes a source as saying: "The mood in the building is 'We're done.'"

In a series of explosive claims, the magazine says the couple's "bedside manner has ruffled feathers in meetings" while the '"lacklustre" ratings for shows such as With Love, Meghan have led to serious doubts at the streamer.