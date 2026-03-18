'We're Done With Sussexes': Netflix 'Lose Faith' in Harry and Meghan After Poor Ratings as Bosses Admit They're 'Exhausted' by Royals
March 18 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET
Netflix are "done" with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the royals have reportedly left bosses "exhausted."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the relationship between both parties has been "far from a fairytale", according to well placed sources who also claim Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have irked execs with their "bedside manner" in meetings.
How Have Meghan And Harry 'Ruffled Feathers' At Netlfix?
The bombshell claims were reported by Variety who allege "the Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix."
The magazine continued: "Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline."
It quotes a source as saying: "The mood in the building is 'We're done.'"
In a series of explosive claims, the magazine says the couple's "bedside manner has ruffled feathers in meetings" while the '"lacklustre" ratings for shows such as With Love, Meghan have led to serious doubts at the streamer.
How Does Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Feel About Pair?
The couple's company, Archewell Productions, is also accused of "poor communication" in dealings with Netflix.
There are even claims Netflix chief Ted Sarandos is "fed up with the pair", although this has been denied by both Netflix and a lawyer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Sarandos is said to have remarked he would not sit for a call with Meghan "unless a lawyer was present on the line."
The article also says that two insiders allege Netflix, which paid around £45million for a five-year deal with the Sussexes, was "annoyed" by the couple's decision to give a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey in the wake of their acrimonious departure from the Royal Family.
Why Does Netflix Feel 'Blindsided' By Royals?
The company was also said to have been "blindsided again" by Harry's decision to publish his memoir Spare, details of which were "downplayed" by Meghan.
The magazine suggests executives felt both projects had an effect on their own hit-job documentary with the pair.
Meghan's style and approach to business deals has also been explored in the report — and the ex-Suits star does not come out of it well.
The publication states: "In virtual and in person meetings with partners, she tends to talk over or recast Prince Harry's thoughts, sometimes while he is in mid-sentence, sources say (usually preceded by a touch to the arm or thigh)."
The article also claims three different sources have told its writer the Duchess has "odd methods of providing feedback" – notably "disappearing" during Zoom calls to signal her "offence."
The magazine says that after her second series of With Love, Meghan "cratered", sources told them that "Netflix was losing faith in the former royals."
It concludes: "After half a decade of inconsistent shows, strategic shifts, false starts and a diminished hold on the popular imagination, are the Sussexes really living the Hollywood dream they imagined?"
The revelations come less than a fortnight after it emerged Netflix was parting ways with Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever.