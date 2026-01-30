Radar Reveals the Brutal Reason Meghan Markle's 'With Love' Show Will NEVER Return to Netflix
Jan. 30 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is reeling from what sources have told RadarOnline.com is mounting humiliation over the backlash to her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan – with insiders claiming the criticism and poor performance have become too much for her to endure.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex's much-mocked show, released in two batches in March and August last year, followed her in a glossy California setting as she shared cooking, entertaining and lifestyle tips with celebrity friends.
Low Ratings and the End of Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'
Despite speculation about a possible third season after a Christmas special aired last month, sources now say the series is effectively over, undone by disappointing viewing figures and relentless scrutiny.
The program was produced as part of Meghan and Prince Harry's multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and filmed in a rented property rather than the couple's Montecito home, a decision they said was taken to protect their family's privacy.
Two seasons were shot largely at the same time, with episodes released months apart.
Guests included Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, but the celebrity pull failed to translate into strong audience numbers.
One industry insider said: "There is no plan to bring it back as an ongoing series. While there has been some loose discussion about the possibility of occasional holiday-themed content, those talks have gone nowhere, and there is nothing concrete or actively in development at this stage."
From Full Series to Bite-Sized Social Content
But another source said the concept itself is not being abandoned, but its format is changing, adding: "Meghan is still expected to share cooking, entertaining and lifestyle ideas, but in a much more contained way. Instead of a full television series, the focus will likely shift to short, tightly managed content on her own social channels, where she has greater control and far less exposure to criticism."
Behind the scenes, however, the reaction to the show has reportedly taken a personal toll.
A source close to the production told us: "The viewing figures and internal rankings hit her very hard. Watching the show sink so low in the data was deeply embarrassing for her, and when that was combined with the relentless wave of online negativity, it became emotionally exhausting and extremely difficult for her to cope with, so she has decided to park it for now."
Relentless Criticism and the Toll of Online Negativity
The same source said Meghan had hoped the series would reposition her as a relatable lifestyle figure rather than a polarizing public personality.
According to Netflix's engagement report, With Love, Meghan ranked 383rd among all titles on the platform during the first half of 2025, drawing 5.3 million global views after its March debut.
The second batch of episodes, released on August 26, failed to crack the U.S. Top 50 streaming chart compiled by Luminate, with fewer than 1.11 million viewers in its opening week.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a measly 23 percent approval rating.
A separate source said the numbers were only part of the issue.
They added: "This is not simply a metrics problem. The sheer volume of ridicule and hostile commentary has left her feeling exposed and deeply uncomfortable. Meghan invested a great deal of herself in the project, so the harsh reaction has been personally wounding and difficult to shake."
Safeguarding Wellbeing and Pivoting the Brand
Friends say Meghan had been hopeful her Christmas special might revive interest, but that optimism faded quickly.
"Meghan hoped the show would be received as something gentle and reassuring, a project people would welcome into their homes," one pal added.
"Instead, each new episode seemed to trigger another surge of criticism, and over time that relentless response has taken a real toll on her."
While Netflix has not formally announced a cancellation, insiders say the platform has little appetite for another season in its current form.
A source also said those around Meghan believe it is time to move on, adding: "There is a growing feeling that this phase has simply reached its natural end. People close to Meghan are urging her to change direction and focus on something new, rather than reopening herself to the same cycle of criticism all over again."
For now, Meghan is expected to focus on lifestyle content tied to her personal brand, delivered in smaller, less scrutinized formats. But those close to her say the experience has left scars.
One source said: "The embarrassment has steadily built over time, and she has now reached a stage where safeguarding her emotional well-being feels far more important than forcing herself to produce another season and endure the same level of public scrutiny again."