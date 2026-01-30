Radar Reveals the Brutal Reason Meghan Markle's 'With Love' Show Will NEVER Return to Netflix

Despite speculation about a possible third season after a Christmas special aired last month, sources now say the series is effectively over, undone by disappointing viewing figures and relentless scrutiny.

The program was produced as part of Meghan and Prince Harry's multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and filmed in a rented property rather than the couple's Montecito home, a decision they said was taken to protect their family's privacy.

Two seasons were shot largely at the same time, with episodes released months apart.

Guests included Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, but the celebrity pull failed to translate into strong audience numbers.

One industry insider said: "There is no plan to bring it back as an ongoing series. While there has been some loose discussion about the possibility of occasional holiday-themed content, those talks have gone nowhere, and there is nothing concrete or actively in development at this stage."