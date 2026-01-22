Idaho Murders Crime Scene Photos: Radar Reveals Gruesome Aftermath of Bryan Kohberger's Attack — Including Blood-Stained Clothing, Furniture Destroyed and Evidence Left Behind

A massive new release of photos from the police investigation into the Idaho 4 murders has provided a chilling new look at the horrific home in which four college students were brutally stabbed to death, RadarOnline.com can report. The release has also stirred up intense emotions from the families of the victims, as they still search for solace. ** GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING **

New Images from a Gruesome Crime Scene

Source: MEGA Kohberger pled guilty to butchering four college students in Idaho.

Police unsealed the new photos after killer Bryan Kohberger was handed four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The latest release featured hundreds of additional photos from the gruesome crime scene, including many graphic images of blood-splattered clothing and personal items. Blood was also on the wall, splashed on a cell phone and covering a bed.

Family Members Barely Had Time to Prepare

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Blood stains soaked on the floor.

The family of Goncalves condemned the release of the horrific photos and said they were only given a 15-minute warning before they were made public. "We got a call at 11:04am that photos would be released this afternoon," family members shared in a Facebook post "By the time the call ended (12 minutes later) the photos had already been released (likely they had been available before the call we just didn’t know it yet). That’s the 'heads up' we received."

Survivors Share Their Love

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT A bed was also covered in blood.

Kaylee's family concluded the emotionally charged post with a heartbreaking message to her. "Kaylee Jade, I am so sorry that this has happened to you. I am so sorry that people who never even knew you, now post about you, suggesting things about your life that are so untrue. We will never quit fighting for you," they wrote. "The best thing about all of this is that you are in Heaven and you have no idea of the hate and ugliness. I love you, Kaylee Jade."

One Roommate Was Woken Up by Sounds of a Struggle

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT A cell phone seems to have fallen during the struggle.

Investigators believed the murders took place between 4:00 and 4:25 A.M. Based on cell phone data, several occupants of the home, including surviving roommates, appeared to be awake. One roommate, Dylan Mortensen, told investigators she was woken up by strange noises in the home, including "a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before" and muffled cries.

Description of the Attacker

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Dirt and a singular beer can were left behind the madness.

The "commotion" upstairs was followed by the sound of someone running down to a lower level. Mortensen ran into one of the bedrooms and locked the door, only peeking out for a split second. "And that's when I saw this guy," she said through tears. "He was not insanely tall, but he was wearing all black and this mask that was covering his forehead and his mouth. And then I locked the door. I didn't know what to do."

The Victims Were Unidentifiable

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT A knife sheath helped connect Kohberger to the crime.

Moscow police previously released reports from officers who responded to the 911 call. In his report, Officer Corbin Smith noted Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack. Kernodle and Goncalves were said to be stabbed so many times that Mortensen initially misidentified their bodies after officers arrived on the scene.

An Intense Fight for Their Lives

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT His Vans shoe print was also found outside Dylan Mortensen's door.

Officers also noted Kernodle had "defensive wounds" on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting the college student had an intense struggle with her killer before she succumbed to her injuries. Reports also documented the surviving roommate's statements to police. Mortensen recalled hearing who she believed was Goncalves yelling about "somebody" being in the house. She then heard someone run from the third floor to the second floor, where Kernodle and Chapin were sleeping. Mortensen said she heard sounds of a "commotion" and then a familiar voice say, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."

DNA Led to a Suspect

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Officials released the photos once the investigation was completed.

Police zeroed in on Kohberger after the Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap of a knife sheath. Pennsylvania agents had recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville on December 27, also sending the materials in for testing.

Police Zero In on Kohberger

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT The sharp red blood contrasted the bright white shoes left behind.

The following day, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile "obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Kohberger," providing a 99.9 percent match. Another disturbing revelation was that Kohberger allegedly stalked the property by visiting 12 times before the night in question.

Kohberger was Arrested at His Parent's Home

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT Streams of blood ran down the walls.

Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra and his cell phone records.

The Motive Remains Unknown

Source: MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT DNA from the knife sheath brought down Kohberger.