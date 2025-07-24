Bryan Kohberger Victim Desperately Fought For Her Life During 'Intense Struggle' as Disturbing Details of Slayings Are Revealed — after Killer Is Sent To Die Behind Bars
Disturbing new details have emerged about the University of Idaho quadruple murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle's final moments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Moscow Police Department released previously sealed documents from the investigation after killer Bryan Kohberger received four life sentences on Wednesday, July 23, for the fatal stabbing of Goncalves, 21, Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus house on November 13, 2022.
Defensive Wounds
Documents included reports from several officers who responded to the crime scene at 1122 King Road.
Officer Corbin Smith noted in his report Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack.
Kernodle and Goncalves were said to be stabbed so many times that their surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, initially misidentified their bodies after officers arrived on the scene.
It's believed Kernodle encountered Kohberger after he killed Goncalves and Mogen, who were found together in a third-floor bedroom.
Xana Fought Back
Sgt. Shaine Gunderson wrote "it was obvious an intense struggle had occurred" between Kernodle and her killer in his report.
Officers noted Kernodle had several "defensive wounds" on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting the victim fought back before succumbing to her injuries.
During an interview with Officer Mitch Nunes, Mortensen said she heard who she believed was Goncalves scream about "somebody" being in the house.
She then recalled hearing someone run from the third floor down to the second floor, where Kernodle and Chapin were sleeping.
'Commotion' on the Second Floor
Mortensen told the officer there was "commotion" on the second floor. After sounds coming from the second floor calmed down, she said she heard a familiar voice say: "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."
Police believed Chapin was killed while he was sleeping, as responding officers discovered his body in bed with a blanket partially covering his body.
After a few moments passed, Mortensen slightly opened her bedroom – and then watched as the intruder left her home through a sliding glass door.
The surviving roommate described the person she saw as being "six-feet tall, slim build with a black ski mask."
Although it was not included in reports, Kernodle's food order was delivered to the house moments before the murders took place. Mortensen said the intruder had a small package with them as they fled the scene, possibly the fast food order.
Kernodle is believed to be the last victim Kohberger attacked before leaving the King Road house.
Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said Kernodle may not have been his target but tragically crossed his path inside the home.
Victim Impact Statement
At Kohberger's sentencing hearing, Mortensen opened up about the traumatic night that claimed the lives of her four friends.
Overwhelmed with emotion and unable to stand, Mortensen delivered her victim impact statement while seated in a prosecutor's chair.
She said: "I made escape plans everywhere I went. If something happens, how do I get out? What can I use to defend myself?
"All I can do is scream, because the emotional pain and the grief is too much to handle."
Mortensen then addressed Kohberger: "He is a hollow vessel. Something less than human. A body without empathy or remorse.
"He chose destruction, he chose evil. He feels nothing. He tried to take everything from me."