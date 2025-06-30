Idaho Murders Update: Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty and Avoids Death Penalty — As 'Furious' Family Members Slam Prosecutors Over 'Unexpected' Decision

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, but the latest development have taken that off the table.

According to reports, Kohberger must agree to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole and must waive his right to appeal.

A court hearing for a change of plea is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.