Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Killed Students to Impress' Professor and 'Show How Smart He Was' — As New Theory of 'Motive' Shakes Up Brutal Case

Journalist Howard Blum, for the online newsletter Air Mail, recently reported that Kohberger may have killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl and Ethan Chapin, not only to grab the approval of Ramsland, but to show what he had learned during her course.

Ramsland was Kohberger's forensic psychology professor at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

Blum claimed "the pupil was ready to become the teacher," and said the accused murderer thought "he’d kill and get away with it. He’d prove how smart he was. He would show how much he’d learned.”