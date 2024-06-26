Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Targeted Death Victim Maddie Mogen, New Book Claims
The author of a new book on the University of Idaho murders claims suspect Bryan Kohberger targeted slain student Maddie Mogen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Author Howard Blum described his new book, When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders, as "suspenseful" and claims to provide a detailed narrative of the night four young students were brutally killed in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho; however, one of the victim's families has branded the book "fiction."
"I think it’s a story that will have people turning the pages, wondering what happens next," Blum said.
While discussing his new book in an interview with NonStop Local on Tuesday, June 25, Blum revealed why he believes Kohberger targeted Maddie.
"When the suspect gets into the house, he enters it through the kitchen door. There are two bedrooms on the second floor. He could've gone into either one of them if the intent was just random, manic murders. But instead, he goes up one flight (of stairs) deliberately and then he goes into the bedroom of Maddie Mogen," the author explained.
While Blum has detailed the suspect's alleged path through the home in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, it's important to note the Moscow Police Department has yet to release Kohberger's alleged timeline when the murders took place due to a gag order issued in the ongoing case.
In his book, Blum discusses the effects that the gruesome murders had on the victims' four families; however, he also acknowledged that he did not sit down and speak with the victims' families.
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four students murdered, addressed Blum's claims and his book in a statement to NonStop Local.
"Mr. Blum’s book in our opinion is fiction. We have never spoken with Mr. Blum about the contents of his book," Kaylee's family told the outlet.
"As a seasoned writer Mr. Blum has learned to write in a way that as long as he claims his information came from a source, he is protected. But all this book does is tell a STORY by Mr. Blum, a version made up by him relying on sources that have no responsibility or duty to speak the truth. Just another book and another dollar to be made on the deaths of 4 young college students. Thank you again for your support of our family and we appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers."