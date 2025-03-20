University of Idaho Quadruple Homicide Update: Bombshell Court Docs Reveal Surviving Roommates Cell Phone Activity From Morning of Killings — And Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Chilling Selfie

Newly filed court documents in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger have revealed his online search history, an alleged selfie taken hours after the murder and the surviving roommates' actions before calling 911, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kohberger, now 30, was accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

A not guilty plea has been entered on the 30-year-old's behalf.