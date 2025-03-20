University of Idaho Quadruple Homicide Update: Bombshell Court Docs Reveal Surviving Roommates Cell Phone Activity From Morning of Killings — And Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Chilling Selfie
Newly filed court documents in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger have revealed his online search history, an alleged selfie taken hours after the murder and the surviving roommates' actions before calling 911, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kohberger, now 30, was accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.
A not guilty plea has been entered on the 30-year-old's behalf.
As the case slowly moves towards trial, prosecutors and Kohberger's defense team submitted documents they intend to use as evidence in court.
The prosecution's filings revealed Kohberger purchased a military-grade knife, sheath and sharpener off Amazon in the months leading up to the gruesome murders.
They also included a selfie Kohberger took on the morning of November 13, hours after the fatal stabbings took place.
In the photo, Kohberger is seen smiling as he gives a thumbs-up to the camera.
Meanwhile, Kohberger's defense team raised alarm over what they called selective use from the prosecution of cell phone data taken from surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.
Records from the morning of the murders revealed the surviving roommates were active on social media before they called 911.
Investigators believed the slain students were killed between 4 and 4:25 A.M.
Text messages between Mortensen and Funke revealed they were suspicious of why their roommates were not replying to their messages.
Around 4:22 A.M. Mortensen texted Funke, "No one is answering," to which Funke replied, "Ya dude wtf."
Mortensen followed up by revealing she thought she saw a masked man in their home, adding: "I’m freaking out."
Funke asked her roommate to "Come to my room" and noted to "run."
The defense team questioned why the surviving roommates would have waited hours to call emergency services, according to CNN.
In their filing, they requested the judge either ban prosecutors from showing text messages from Mortensen and Funke to the jury or allow more cell phone data to be presented at trial.
While previously released records claimed Mortensen tried reaching her slain roommates at around 10:23 A.M. after "waking up and realizing that she had not heard from her roommates," the newly released data revealed the roommates were awake and active on their phones.
Kohberger's defense team's filing noted Funke accessed Snapchat at around 4:37 A.M., as well as Instagram messages. Their phones then went dark for a few hours before activity was recorded again around 8 A.M.
Cell phone data revealed a series of outgoing calls were made.
Funke reportedly called her father at 7:30 and 8 A.M., as well as another unidentified number at 8 A.M. before calling her home at 8:01 A.M.
She then called her mother at 8:02 A.M. Her mom appeared to return her phone call at 8:09 A.M.
About 30 minutes later, Funke took photos on her phone between 8:41 and 8:42 A.M.
During that same time frame, Mortensen was active on Instagram between 8:05 and 10 A.M.
Between 10 and 10:23 A.M., Mortensen was also active, sending and receiving messages on Snapchat, as well as sending messages on Indeed.
The defense team alleged the surviving roommate's social media and call activity disputed prosecutors' claims that Mortensen woke up and realized her roommates had not responded to her messages.
Funke called 911 at 11:56 to report Kernodle was unresponsive at their home.
Kohberger's trial is set to begin in August.