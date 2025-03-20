Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

University of Idaho Quadruple Homicide Update: Bombshell Court Docs Reveal Surviving Roommates Cell Phone Activity From Morning of Killings — And Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Chilling Selfie

Photo of Bryan Kohberger.
Source: MEGA

Newly filed documents revealed Kohberger bought a knife on Amazon in the months before the murders.

Profile Image

March 20 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly filed court documents in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger have revealed his online search history, an alleged selfie taken hours after the murder and the surviving roommates' actions before calling 911, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kohberger, now 30, was accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

A not guilty plea has been entered on the 30-year-old's behalf.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger legal ploy male blood samples
Source: MEGA

A not guilty plea has been entered on Kohberger's behalf.

Article continues below advertisement

As the case slowly moves towards trial, prosecutors and Kohberger's defense team submitted documents they intend to use as evidence in court.

The prosecution's filings revealed Kohberger purchased a military-grade knife, sheath and sharpener off Amazon in the months leading up to the gruesome murders.

They also included a selfie Kohberger took on the morning of November 13, hours after the fatal stabbings took place.

Article continues below advertisement
university of idaho murders
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

Investigators believe the four students were murdered between 4 and 4:25 A.M. on November 13.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo, Kohberger is seen smiling as he gives a thumbs-up to the camera.

Meanwhile, Kohberger's defense team raised alarm over what they called selective use from the prosecution of cell phone data taken from surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

Records from the morning of the murders revealed the surviving roommates were active on social media before they called 911.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger's trial is set to begin in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators believed the slain students were killed between 4 and 4:25 A.M.

Text messages between Mortensen and Funke revealed they were suspicious of why their roommates were not replying to their messages.

Around 4:22 A.M. Mortensen texted Funke, "No one is answering," to which Funke replied, "Ya dude wtf."

Mortensen followed up by revealing she thought she saw a masked man in their home, adding: "I’m freaking out."

Funke asked her roommate to "Come to my room" and noted to "run."

Article continues below advertisement

The defense team questioned why the surviving roommates would have waited hours to call emergency services, according to CNN.

In their filing, they requested the judge either ban prosecutors from showing text messages from Mortensen and Funke to the jury or allow more cell phone data to be presented at trial.

While previously released records claimed Mortensen tried reaching her slain roommates at around 10:23 A.M. after "waking up and realizing that she had not heard from her roommates," the newly released data revealed the roommates were awake and active on their phones.

Kohberger's defense team's filing noted Funke accessed Snapchat at around 4:37 A.M., as well as Instagram messages. Their phones then went dark for a few hours before activity was recorded again around 8 A.M.

Article continues below advertisement
idaho murder home
Source: MEGA

Court documents revealed the surviving roommates were active on their phones hours before calling 911.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Split photos of Casey Anthony

Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know About the 'Most Hated' Mom's Life 16 Years After She Was Found Not Guilty of Daughter Caylee's Murder

Photo of Luigi Mangione in custody

EXCLUSIVE: How UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione Could Walk FREE Due to 'Lack of Miranda Rights'

Article continues below advertisement

Cell phone data revealed a series of outgoing calls were made.

Funke reportedly called her father at 7:30 and 8 A.M., as well as another unidentified number at 8 A.M. before calling her home at 8:01 A.M.

She then called her mother at 8:02 A.M. Her mom appeared to return her phone call at 8:09 A.M.

About 30 minutes later, Funke took photos on her phone between 8:41 and 8:42 A.M.

During that same time frame, Mortensen was active on Instagram between 8:05 and 10 A.M.

Between 10 and 10:23 A.M., Mortensen was also active, sending and receiving messages on Snapchat, as well as sending messages on Indeed.

The defense team alleged the surviving roommate's social media and call activity disputed prosecutors' claims that Mortensen woke up and realized her roommates had not responded to her messages.

Funke called 911 at 11:56 to report Kernodle was unresponsive at their home.

Kohberger's trial is set to begin in August.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.