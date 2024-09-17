Unkempt Bryan Kohberger Seen in New Mugshot After Bombshell Court Ruling in Idaho College Murders
Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has had a new mugshot taken at the new jail where is now being held, as he awaits to stand trial in connection with the 2022 murders of four college students in Idaho, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the justices on the Idaho Supreme Court recently ruled that Kohberger’s trial — and all the legal proceedings pertaining to it — will now occur at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The decision was due in part to the defense's concerns Kohberger would be unable to receive a fair trial in Moscow due to the attention the case has received in the college town nearly two years now.
After that controversial ruling, Kohberger was transferred to Ada County Jail in Boise on Sept. 15.
Kohberger was seen arriving in Boise on a small plane before being transferred to the jail in a black SUV while wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs.
Now the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has released his new mugshot, where Kohberger, 29, is looking unkempt after flying 300 miles to the jail where he will be staying at in preparation for the trial, which is scheduled to start in June 2025.
In the mugshot, Kohberger can be seen staring blankly at the camera with a stubble beard and bloodshot eyes as he was booked into the new jail, which also happens to be the same jail where doomsday cult mom Lori Vallow was held before she was found guilty of murdering her kids in May 2023.
In November 2022, Kohberger, 29, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and allegedly fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Kohberger was eventually identified as a suspect and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is currently behind bars without bail.
Last year, the state indicated its intent to pursue the death penalty against Kohberger during his trial.
In addition to the change of venue, the justices also appointed Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler to preside over the high-profile case moving forward.
Hippler has overseen multiple sentences for brutal crimes, but has never given out the death penalty.
