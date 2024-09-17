Unkempt Bryan Kohberger Seen in New Mugshot After Bombshell Court Ruling in Idaho College Murders

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has had a new mugshot taken at the new jail where is now being held, as he awaits to stand trial in connection with the 2022 murders of four college students in Idaho, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the justices on the Idaho Supreme Court recently ruled that Kohberger’s trial — and all the legal proceedings pertaining to it — will now occur at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The decision was due in part to the defense's concerns Kohberger would be unable to receive a fair trial in Moscow due to the attention the case has received in the college town nearly two years now.