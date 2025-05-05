University of Idaho Murders Update: Trial Judge Holds Ultra SECRET Meeting As Theory Bryan Kohberger Will Plead Guilty Emerges — After Sick 'Killer' Lost Bid to Avoid Death Penalty
The judge in the University of Idaho murders case held a secret meeting, with zero information being leaked out about the reason for the closed doors conversation.
Theories have now emerged that suspect Bryan Kohlberger may be ready to plead guilty to the deaths of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl and Ethan Chapin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, May 5, Judge Steven Hippler scheduled a meeting without the eyes of the media or the public. The move came with still three months to go in Kohlberger's trial.
According to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, he doesn't believe the 30-year-old is ready to change his plea after originally declaring his innocence.
"I can't imagine any deal being struck in this case to take the death penalty off the table," he told Daily Mail.
Kohberger's legal team recently attempted to boot the death penalty following their client's autism diagnosis, as they claimed his behavior due to his diagnosis would place him at a greater risk of being sentenced to death.
They argued every move Kohberger makes is under the spotlight, and claimed he's being presented as "evil" by the media.
However, Judge Hippler hit back and said while Kohberger's diagnosis can be used as a mitigating factor at his sentencing, it does not keep him from the death penalty.
Rahmani continued: "(This is because) I think it being one of the most gruesome murders in Idaho state history, the fact we have four college students brutally stabbed to death for no apparent reason, politically it's not going to be palatable (to remove the death penalty).
"This is the type of case where there would be an uproar if prosecutors tried to cut him a deal... I just don't see it happening."
However, Rahmani admitted it was hard to pin down what the meeting could actually have been about: "It's really tough to know.
"It's hard to say as there's so many filings and hearings in the case. It could be anything... so it could be procedural, it could be very important or it could be nothing."
Kohberger is accused of killing the four students after they were all slaughtered in a horrific knife attack in the early hours of November 13, 2022, inside an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.
The prosecution have already begun submitting evidence for their case, including a selfie the suspected murderer just hours November 13, after the fatal stabbings took place.
In the snap, Kohberger is seen smiling as he gives a thumbs-up to the camera.
The prosecution's filings also revealed Kohberger purchased a military-grade knife, sheath, and a sharpener off Amazon in the months leading up to the murders.
Meanwhile, Kohberger's legal team claimed two unidentified male blood samples at the residence where the murders took place were discovered.
Kelsey Grammer's Sister 'Crawled Toward Help' While Dying as 'Frasier' Actor Learns New Details About Her Brutal Murder in Heartbreaking Interview — 'The Fight She Had'
The attorneys for the former Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate said blood from an anonymous male was found on a handrail inside the now-demolished rental home – and they claimed cops didn't tell the judge about it.
Kohberger's team also claimed detectives from the area kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.
Now, Paul Huebl, a former Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye, thinks Kohberger may now have a chance to walk free.
"The unknown blood samples give the defense the perfect tool to say their client was set up," he said. That gives a jury reasonable doubt and makes it very hard to convict in a death-penalty case."
Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2025, and run for three months.