EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Legal Ploy that Could See Co-Ed Killer Bryan Kohberger Walk Free — Over Two Unidentified Male Blood Samples at Student Bloodbath Scene
Caged "Co-ed Killer" suspect Bryan Kohberger could walk free after the shocking discover of two unidentified male blood samples at the apartment where he allegedly stabbed to death four helpless University of Idaho students in November 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lawyers for the former Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate said blood from an anonymous male was found on a handrail inside the now-demolished rental home and cops didn't tell the judge about it.
Kohberger's defense team is also claiming that bumbling small-town detectives in Moscow, Idaho, kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.
"Does this suggest the potential of other persons involved," asked county judge Steven Hippler, who is slated to preside over the murder trial later this year.
Veteran investigators say the extraordinary discoveries raise questions over the possibility that Kohberger, 30, had accomplices or even that his genetic material was planted at the death house by the real killer.
"The unknown blood samples give the defense the perfect tool to say their client was set up," noted Paul Huebl, a former Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye. "That gives a jury reasonable doubt and makes it very hard to convict in a death-penalty case."
As previously reported, Kohberger stands accused of attempting to pull off the "perfect murder" in savagely slaughtering Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's ill-fated boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, who just happened to be spending the night there.
Authorities said Kohberger snuck into the death house at around 4 a.m. on November 13 and methodically massacred his unwitting prey in their rooms while they slept. Two more roommates were at home at the time of the attack but were left unscathed.
Kohberger was arrested on December 30 after driving home cross-country with his father in the same white Hyundai Elantra he's accused of tooling around in on the night of the killings. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary and is locked up in a Boise, Idaho, jailhouse.
In yet another potentially explosive setback for the prosecution, Kohberger's lawyers now say the "touch" DNA evidence linking the Poconos, Pa., loner to the crime scene should be thrown out because it was improperly gathered.
The legal team claims that FBI technicians matched DNA found on a knife sheath left behind in one of the four victims' beds to Kohberger through genetic samples one of his relatives uploaded to two genealogy databases.
But both websites bar law enforcement from using their DNA inventories, meaning overzealous G-men not only violated the companies' terms and conditions but also Justice Department policy.
Sources said the damning sheath DNA is the only piece of evidence directly tying Kohberger to the crime scene. The rest of the alleged proof collected by cops is circumstantial and vulnerable to defense attack at trial.
"Aside from that sheath DNA, there isn't one iota of evidence that puts Kohberger at the scene," Huebl told RadarOnline.com. "Cops ransacked his dorm room and there wasn't a single cell of the victims' blood anywhere."
The private eye adds that one supposed eyewitness admits she was drinking earlier and can't be sure it was Kohberger she saw in the house.
Meanwhile, the murder weapon has never been found, and cell phone signal data can only put Kohberger within 10 miles of the house at the time of the killings, which is not the same as him actually being there.
After the bloody rampage, sources who knew Kohberger revealed he was obsessed with the criminal mind and studied past killers and their methods. He even applied for an internship with the police department in Pullman, Wash., where he was living while studying at Washington State.
Now, criminology experts wonder if the newly unearthed evidence will help the nerdy post-grad student succeed in pulling off the "perfect murder."
"I wonder if he actually planted those two blood samples himself," said Pete Gleason, a New York City police officer turned criminal defense attorney.
He added: "It would be the perfect misdirection to confuse cops and jurors and, ultimately, potentially get him off. Maybe that's giving him too much credit – but maybe it isn't."