EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Legal Ploy that Could See Co-Ed Killer Bryan Kohberger Walk Free — Over Two Unidentified Male Blood Samples at Student Bloodbath Scene

Caged "Co-ed Killer" suspect Bryan Kohberger could walk free after the shocking discover of two unidentified male blood samples at the apartment where he allegedly stabbed to death four helpless University of Idaho students in November 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lawyers for the former Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate said blood from an anonymous male was found on a handrail inside the now-demolished rental home and cops didn't tell the judge about it.

Kohberger's defense team is also claiming that bumbling small-town detectives in Moscow, Idaho, kept secret a glove stained with blood from a second unidentified male that they found outside the home.

"Does this suggest the potential of other persons involved," asked county judge Steven Hippler, who is slated to preside over the murder trial later this year.