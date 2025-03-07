EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Plot to Woo Actress Anna de Armas – And Make Her His New 'Scientology Bride'

According to insiders, Cruise is framing his pursuit as professional in nature, but he also thinks he could win her affections in time, and that has her hot-blooded on-off beau Cuesta steaming.

A source shared: "Tom is convinced Ana is everything he's looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot. But she's still involved with Manuel, who's highly protective of her. So things could get messy."

Cruise made no secret of his adoration for de Armas during their cozy Valentine's Day dinner in London's Soho district. But just a couple of days later, she was back in Madrid with Cuesta, 27.