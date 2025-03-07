Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Plot to Woo Actress Anna de Armas – And Make Her His New 'Scientology Bride'

Tom Cruise is reportedly plotting to woo Anna de Armas and make her his new 'Scientology bride.'

March 7 2025

Sources say screen action stud Tom Cruise has set his sights on a new Mission Impossible – wooing actress Ana de Armas into becoming his next leading lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The superstar, 62, has apparently been wining-and-dining the 36-year-old Latin spitfire in London while dangling choice movie projects – but it's all put him on a collision course with her current love interest, political scion Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Tom Cruise's pursuit of Ana de Armas may spark tension with Manuel Cuesta.

According to insiders, Cruise is framing his pursuit as professional in nature, but he also thinks he could win her affections in time, and that has her hot-blooded on-off beau Cuesta steaming.

A source shared: "Tom is convinced Ana is everything he's looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot. But she's still involved with Manuel, who's highly protective of her. So things could get messy."

Cruise made no secret of his adoration for de Armas during their cozy Valentine's Day dinner in London's Soho district. But just a couple of days later, she was back in Madrid with Cuesta, 27.

De Armas juggles movie offers from Cruise while staying close to Cuesta.

The Bond beauty previously dated her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck for a year before their eventual breakup in 2021.

Cruise's love life has been sketchy since his third marriage to Katie Holmes ended in 2012. And he may be treading in dangerous territory by sniffing around de Armas.

The insider warned: "Manuel isn't intimidated by Tom's fame. He'll definitely have something to say if Tom moves in any closer to Ana."

