Tom Cruise
Exclusive

Ultra-Vain Tom Cruise 'Totally Bummed' By Losing 'Battle of Eternal Youth' With Hollywood Rival Brad Pitt — 'Whatever He Does, He Ends Up With a Face like a Chipmunk!'

Split photo of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is doing all he can in the looks department to outclass Brad Pitt.

March 6 2025

Tom Cruise has been fixated on one-upping Brad Pitt for over 30 years and his obsession is still going strong, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he's losing the battle to look younger and it's freaking out the self-absorbed star big-time.

Sources said the decades-long rivalry was born when they costarred in 1994's Interview With the Vampire, and it's still simmering – for Cruise.

tom cruise losing youth battle brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt's Super Bowl ad won hearts, while Cruise's face sparked plastic surgery buzz.

Now Pitt, 61, has beaten Cruise, 62, at his own game once again with a Super Bowl commercial in which he urged viewers to stand united: "It's time, America, to huddle up."

Blond Pitt looked suave and swayed the masses in the clip when he added: "When we are bound by a common goal, we've reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress, not alone, but together."

Cruise's Super Bowl ad earned some attention too – but it was for his taut and "stretched" face.

tom cruise losing youth battle brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Since 'Interview With the Vampire,' Cruise has reportedly been obsessed with outshining Pitt – but keeps losing.

"Tom hated how Brad got all this fan praise for his youthful appearance in the Super Bowl ads while all he got was taunted for looking too plastic," shared an insider.

They added: "It touched a real nerve, as Tom prepped like crazy for the big day and knew they'd be going head to head, so to speak. He generally ignores rivals, but Pitt has always stuck in his craw as this self-appointed Hollywood golden boy.

"It irks him that Brad somehow managed to age better. Tom is now doing a ton of research into Brad's beauty secrets. He's desperate to outsmart him and turn this around!"

